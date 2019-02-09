Top Stories: Feb. 1-8

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week.

1. Social Media, Texts Have Fueled Numerous Instances of Teacher Misconduct

Despite numerous misconduct cases in which employees had inappropriate contact with students via texts or social media, most school districts in San Diego County still don’t have policies addressing such behavior. (Kayla Jimenez)

2. Politics Report: The Newest Member of the Fletcher-Gonzalez Bunch

It’s been a big week for the county. Plus: We’ve heard about and confirmed some new candidates for county and city seats, and the future of Civic San Diego is still cloudy. (Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts)

3. Labeled Disabled at an Early Age, a Former Student Looks Back With Regret

Michelle Cortez, who entered kindergarten as an English-learner, was diagnosed with a learning disability in second grade – a designation that was precarious from the start. By high school, it had robbed her of a quality education. (Maya Srikrishnan)

4. Teachers Forced Out of Their Jobs Over Misconduct Often Keep Teaching for Years

Educators regularly stay in the classroom for two and a half years or more while the slow adjudication process of determining whether to revoke their credential goes forward. This years-long process plays out after teachers have already been investigated and forced to leave one district. In the meantime, they find work in others, often as substitute teachers. (Will Huntsberry and Kayla Jimenez)

5. City Won’t Say How $3B Pure Water Project Will Affect Customers’ Bills

The city’s refusal to produce an estimate contrasts with other public water agencies that have offered some estimates before they embark on a major project. (Ry Rivard)

6. Police Ramped Up Homeless Arrests in Days Before Annual Homeless Count

Data obtained by Voice of San Diego shows police enforcement spiked in the downtown area most densely populated with homeless San Diegans in the days before the annual homeless census last Friday, spurring questions about how the increased enforcement may have affected the effort. (Lisa Halverstadt)

7. MTS Leaders Are Digging in on a 2020 Ballot Measure

The Metropolitan Transit System has figured out how much it could raise through a new sales tax, and now it’s polling voters to gauge the popularity of the measure and specific transit projects. (Andrew Keatts)

8. The Red Flags in the Purple Line Plans

The Purple Line extension of the trolley could play a big role in a potential 2020 MTS ballot measure. But it isn’t clear that the line as it’s currently envisioned would be cost-effective or attract high ridership. (Alon Levy)

9. San Diego Judge Temporarily Blocks Release of Police Misconduct Records

A San Diego judge temporarily blocked the release of police misconduct records under a new state law, pending a challenge from police unions. The union’s attorney said the public should trust police departments to effectively weed out bad cops. Prior San Diego cases show that doesn’t always happen. (Kelly Davis)

10. Sacramento Report: Newsom Addresses Migrant Shelter Dilemma in San Diego

Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to CARB. (Not sure what that is? We’ve got you.) Plus: lawmakers want more granny flats, the latest on police resistance to releasing misconduct records and more in our weekly roundup of news from Sacramento. (Voice of San Diego)