Top Stories: Feb. 15-22

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week.

1. How California Laws Meant to Integrate Immigrants Can Open a Backdoor for ICE

In several recent arrests by ICE, agents had copies of immigrants’ driver’s licenses or other information they provided to the DMV. The arrests underscore a long-standing concern from immigration advocates that laws intended to bring unauthorized immigrants in California out of the shadows expose them to federal immigration enforcement because of widespread database-sharing among law enforcement agencies. (Maya Srikrishnan)

2. San Diego Will Temporarily Shelter the Homeless in Its Own City Hall Complex

After a shelter tent for homeless women and families closes this spring, Mayor Kevin Faulconer has decided to move the shelter run by nonprofit Father Joe’s Villages to the second floor of Golden Hall, an event center next to the city administration building. (Lisa Halverstadt)

3. California Is Juggling More Teacher Misconduct Cases Than Ever

The state agency that reviews instances of teacher misconduct has more cases on its plate than at any point in at least a decade. “The system was not designed to manage this kind of volume,” the head of the agency said late last year. “It just wasn’t.” (Kayla Jimenez)

4. We’re Suing SDSU for Records to Shed Light on Mission Valley Plans

Voice of San Diego is suing San Diego State University for withholding public records that may show how the university plans to expand its campus into Mission Valley, build a river park and a new stadium – all without raising student tuition and fees. (Ry Rivard)

5. Water Department Gets Second Major Shakeup in a Year

At least five senior Water Department officials are out as part of another shakeup of the troubled agency. The latest changes reflect an attempt to get rid of a confusing organization chart and provide more accountability. (Ry Rivard)

6. San Diego Can’t Hit State Climate Goals Without Major Transportation Changes

San Diego isn’t a trolley line here, a few improved bus routes there and a new highway lane over there away from meeting the requirements. The status quo, or modest alterations of it, won’t work. The region needs a new vision entirely. (Andrew Keatts)

7. North County Report: Encinitas Makes Its Case to Newsom

The union representing Palomar College workers invited the school to sue it, police records in Oceanside and Carlsbad are still tied up in court and more in our biweekly roundup of news from North County. (Jesse Marx)

8. New State Law Is Forcing San Diego to Grapple With Its Lack of Recovery Options for Homeless Patients

Regional leaders have publicly called for more so-called recuperative care beds to aid homeless San Diegans recovering from major health issues. There are only a few dozen of those beds countywide – and the San Diego Rescue Mission, which had for years operated the largest facility in central San Diego, halted its program just as a new state law governing how hospitals release patients took effect. (Lisa Halverstadt)

9. For Nearly 100 Years, Voters Have Not Been That Into the Convention Center

A measure to fund the expansion of San Diego’s waterfront convention center is headed to the ballot in 2020. Will voters say yes this time? History suggests the outlook is hazy at best. (Randy Dotinga)

10. Meet the Obscure School Oversight Agency Making Waves With Its Candor

The state Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team, which has led the investigation of Sweetwater Union High School District’s financial crisis, has turned heads for the candor with which it has discussed the district’s mess. (Will Huntsberry)