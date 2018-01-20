Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News

Top Stories: Jan. 12-19

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week Jan. 12-19.
Adriana Heldiz

Image via Shutterstock

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Jan. 12-19.

1. I Made It in San Diego: Moving Doesn’t Have to Be Terrible

Mike Glanz, the founder and CEO of the online moving marketplace HireAHelper, on how and why he helped disrupt the multibillion-dollar moving industry. (Kinsee Morlan)

2. New Year, New Cuts Contemplated at San Diego Unified

Officials at San Diego Unified School District are once again facing a budget shortfall. They’ve asked parents to identify which potential cuts they can live with as part of this year’s attempt to balance the budget. (Ashly McGlone)

3. Opinion: Lifeguards and Firefighters Have Different Jobs and Talents; Let’s Keep It That Way

Further integrating the two groups of first responders, as San Diego Fire Chief Brian Fennessy has proposed, would put the public safety at risk and waste taxpayer dollars. (Chris Brewster)

4. An Annotated Copy of Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s 2018 State of the City Speech

We’ve reproduced Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s State of the City speech and annotated his comments with context and links to help you better understand what the mayor said — and what he left out. (Lisa Halverstadt)

5. Politics Report: What the Mayor Didn’t Say in His Big Speech

Nary a word on the search for the next police chief. The scrum to replace a longtime congressman. And Nathan Fletcher sits for a lot of questions. (Scott Lewis)

6. How a Company Built the Only Immigrant Detention Center Able to Expand in California

Three years since it opened, the Otay Mesa Detention Center is now nearly at capacity with immigrant detainees. It’s the only privately owned detention facility in California able to expand. And expand it will as a major uptick of detentions is expected to continue. (Maya Srikrishnan)

7. New Convention Center Measure Could Accommodate Union Backed Bayfront Hotel

Convention Center backers have long pushed for a waterfront expansion but the latest measure, for which they’re now gathering signatures, allows them to pursue backup plans – including one they’ve never envisioned. Hotel workers say they will not support the old plans. (Lisa Halverstadt)

8. The Learning Curve: San Diego Unified Democrats Kill Election Reforms — for Now

Gov. Jerry Brown wants to finish funding the Local Control Funding Formula two years ahead of schedule, a new study suggests charter schools are siphoning resources, and more in our biweekly roundup of education news. (Mario Koran)

9. Sign of the Times: Progressive Gomez Takes Over at Stodgy MTS

MTS selected a new board chair Thursday: San Diego City Councilwoman Georgette Gomez. She made her way in San Diego politics as an outsider and environmental advocate who was positioned against the city’s pro-business establishment, and now she’ll head one of the region’s most powerful agencies. (Andrew Keatts)

10. The Voice of Border Patrol Agents Tries to Keep His Head Straight as the World Changes

Chris Harris encapsulates a host of contradictions. When the union representing Border Patrol agents, which he helps lead, endorsed now President Trump, Harris had misgivings. He’s married to a woman whose parents came to the country illegally, meaning they broke the same laws he’s now responsible for enforcing. Now he’s trying to join with environmentalists to clean up a sewage problem poisoning his colleagues. (Mario Koran)

Get News Delivered Daily

Daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Saturday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

Morning Report: The Legal Weed Market Needs the Black Market — For Now

Morning Report: Big Change at MTS

Morning Report: Tax-Hike Proposal Hazy on Details by Design

What to Read Next
News

VOSD Podcast: State of the City Breakdown and Bryan Pease's Battles

Kinsee Morlan
Government

Sacramento Report: Lawmakers Seek Release of DACA Student

Marisa Agha
Economy

The Black Market for Weed Is Keeping the Legal Market Afloat

Jesse Marx
Education

Good Schools for All: The Future of Teachers Unions

Kinsee Morlan

Sign up

Daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Saturday)

Trending Stories
I Made It in San Diego: Moving Doesn't Have to Be Terrible
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
New Year, New Cuts Contemplated at San Diego Unified
Politics Report: What the Mayor Didn't Say in His Big Speech
The Black Market for Weed Is Keeping the Legal Market Afloat
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Look at This Block of Vacation Rental Party Houses in Stockton
How California’s Plan to Protect Undocumented Immigrants Will Play Out in San Diego
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Emails: SD Fire Chief Pushed Hard to Bring Lifeguards into Line
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
San Diego Unified Sends Parents Who Can’t Pay for School Bus Rides to a Collections Agency
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Some Homebuyers Back Out of Chula Vista Development Following Methane Discovery

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events
Voice of San Diego

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!