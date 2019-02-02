Top Stories: Jan. 25-Feb. 1

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week.

1. Police Ramped Up Homeless Arrests in Days Before Annual Homeless Count

Data obtained by Voice of San Diego shows police enforcement spiked in the downtown area most densely populated with homeless San Diegans in the days before the annual homeless census last Friday, spurring questions about how the increased enforcement may have affected the effort. (Lisa Halverstadt)

2. Student Complaints About a Teacher’s Behavior Came and Went, Until One Reported a Rape

At least one dozen students at Mission Middle School in Escondido complained about a teacher’s inappropriate behavior toward them. But it was only once one student reported several years after the fact that the teacher had raped her inside a locked classroom that officials sprang into action. The teacher denies the allegations, and has never been charged with a crime. (Will Huntsberry and Kayla Jimenez)

3. The Red Flags in the Purple Line Plans

The Purple Line extension of the trolley could play a big role in a potential 2020 MTS ballot measure. But it isn’t clear that the line as it’s currently envisioned would be cost-effective or attract high ridership. (Alon Levy)

4. The SEC Is Looking Into Sweetwater Union’s Financial Dealings

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is conducting an “ongoing inquiry” surrounding Sweetwater Union High School District’s financial dealings, according to a letter obtained by Voice of San Diego. (Will Huntsberry)

5. It Can Be Hard to Tell Where the Water Authority Ends and a Powerful Law Firm Begins

Over the past two decades, the San Diego County Water Authority has paid $25 million to a single law firm. The firm and two of its attorneys have been involved in major Water Authority decisions since the 1990s — decisions that affect the cost and availability of water in San Diego. (Ry Rivard)

6. Why Some Streets Get Repaired Over Others

As it’s determining which street repairs to prioritize, the city considers a major assessment of its streets, plus requests from residents, the volume of traffic on particular streets, public safety issues, the funding it has available to invest and other projects in the same area. (Lisa Halverstadt)

7. Politics Report: Why Maienschein Flipped

We can’t stop talking about this. The future of the Republican Party and height limit fans start to speak up. (Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts)

8. County Will Consider Suing Trump Admin Over Migrant Release Policy

As it voted to lease the old family courthouse building to Jewish Family Service to shelter migrant families, the County Board of Supervisors also floated suing the federal government over how it’s handled the release of migrant families into San Diego. The board will consider taking action at its Feb. 12 meeting. (Maya Srikrishnan)

9. The Mid-Coast Trolley’s On-Again-Off-Again Height Limit Increase Is On Again

Mayor Kevin Faulconer has once again changed his mind about how tall new developments should be around a new station on the $2.1 billion Mid-Coast trolley line. (Andrew Keatts)

10. The Learning Curve: San Diego Unified Is No Longer Even Pretending to Care About Public Participation

Under San Diego Unified’s new policy on public comment, all you need to air an issue that’s not on the official agenda is a spare four hours and a saint’s patience. (Will Huntsberry)