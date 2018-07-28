Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Top Stories

Top Stories: July 20-27

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week.
Adriana Heldiz
hilton pool open to the public

The Hilton Bayfront’s pool offers views of the San Diego Bay. / Photo by Kinsee Morlan

1. No, the Hilton Bayfront Pool Is Not Open to the Public

The urban myth that the Hilton Bayfront agreed to open its pool to the public as part of a land use deal is so pervasive that even some hotel staffers believe it. It’s not true. But there are some public access points along the waterfront that many San Diegans might not know about. (Kinsee Morlan)

2. DA Drops Felony Charges Against Lawyer Who Defended Marijuana Businessman

Attorney Jessica McElfresh, whose prosecution attracted national attention, will not face felony charges if she complies with an agreement signed Monday to stay out of trouble for one year. (Jesse Marx)

3. This Case Could Throw a Major Wrench in the Government’s Zero-Tolerance Prosecutions

Prosecutors routinely leave out whether a defendant charged with illegally entering the country has asked for asylum — a fact that could fundamentally impact a case. The government claims it leaves asylum requests out of documents for privacy reasons, but one attorney challenging the omissions says the real goal is criminalizing asylum under cover of darkness. (Maya Srikrishnan)

4. Six Schools Flagged for Dangerous Lead Were Promised New Plumbing; New Bond Promises it Again

Safe drinking water has become a centerpiece of San Diego Unified’s pitch for a new $3.5 billion school bond on the November ballot. A majority of the 11 schools flagged in 2017 and 2018 for dangerous lead levels were explicitly promised new or improved plumbing twice in the last decade under previous bonds, but haven’t yet received it. (Ashly McGlone)

5. City Building List of Affordable Housing ‘Time Bombs’

Councilwoman Georgette Gomez is spearheading an effort to create an inventory of the soon-to-expire affordable housing in the city. Advocates have been pushing the idea, too. But some city leaders say a list wouldn’t be very useful, and that instead focus should be on acquiring funding to build new affordable housing projects. (Kinsee Morlan)

6. Politics Report: Three Ways Republicans Can Kill the Measure to Change County Elections

A major change to how the county elects officials has a conservative gauntlet to get through to get on the November ballot. Plus: Why did Councilman Chris Ward flip on vacation rentals, and SDSU football may have a place to play next year. (Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts)

7.  The State Might Give Marijuana Customers a Way Around Local Bans

California officials say new marijuana regulations should be seen as technical tweaks, but at least one provision is a potential a game-changer for the industry. (Jesse Marx)

8.  New Plan Would Add Density, Jobs to Midway District – if it Can Clear One More Hurdle

A new community plan for the Midway-Pacific Highway area would greenlight lots of dense housing near jobs and transit. But the plan was delayed in May because of Councilwoman Lorie Zapf’s concerns about how it handles traffic in the area. (Andrew Keatts)

9. Chris Ward’s Incredible Transformation on Vacation Rentals

Councilman Chris Ward had been steadfast in his support of accommodating vacation rentals and providing a regulatory system with ample resources for enforcement of nuisances and violations. Then he suddenly changed his mind. (Scott Lewis)

10. Affordable Housing Bond Advocates Agree to Stand Down Until 2020

The San Diego Housing Federation, an affordable housing lobbying group, said Monday that recent polling, an increasingly crowded November ballot and a tight fundraising timeline persuaded them to postpone their measure until 2020. (Lisa Halverstadt)

Tags:

Top Stories
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

Morning Report: Plaza de Panama Plan Heads Back to Court

Morning Report: Prosecutors Routinely Omit Asylum Requests From Court Docs

No, the Hilton Bayfront Pool Is Not Open to the Public

What to Read Next
News

VOSD Podcast: Cracks in the County’s Foster Care System

Kinsee Morlan
Government

Sacramento Report: Fires, and the Debate Over Utilities’ Role, Keep Raging

Voice of San Diego
News

San Diego Explained: Marijuana, Coming to a Door Near You

Adriana Heldiz
Government

Audit Finds Thousands of Bad Water Bills, Hints at Other Problems

Ry Rivard

Trending Stories
No, the Hilton Bayfront Pool Is Not Open to the Public
Six Schools Flagged for Dangerous Lead Were Promised New Plumbing; New Bond Promises it Again
DA Drops Felony Charges Against Lawyer Who Defended Marijuana Businessman
New Plan Would Add Density, Jobs to Midway District – if it Can Clear One More Hurdle
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
No, the Hilton Bayfront Pool Is Not Open to the Public
How the City Ended up Buying a Shuttered Skydiving Center to Help the Homeless
Alumni Say Chula Vista Choir Teacher Crossed the Line With Students for Years
Ex-Police Chief Cited Misleading Stats When Lobbying Against Pot Facilities
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!

Get informed.

Start your day with San Diego's most important news. Subscribe to the Morning Report.
Subscribe