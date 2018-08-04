Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Top Stories

Top Stories: July 27-Aug. 3

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week.
Adriana Heldiz

San Diego International Airport / Photo by Dustin Michelson

1. San Diego International Airport Joins Suit Against Port, Angering South Bay Leaders

The Port of San Diego gained a new opponent to its plan to use a fee on rental cars to build a parking structure in Chula Vista: the San Diego International Airport. By joining a lawsuit against the Port, the airport seems to have instigated a dormant feud with Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez. (Ashly McGlone)

2. Thousands of Employees Face Uncertainty After Supreme Court Pension Case

The California Supreme Court decided that former Mayor Jerry Sanders played such an important role in conceiving of and developing a ballot measure to eliminate pensions for city employees that it was his own proposal. Thus, he should have, as the city’s chief labor negotiator, met with labor unions first to talk about it. The court didn’t invalidate the law, though. It sent it back to the Court of Appeal to decide what to do. With that, the court put the city of San Diego on notice that it could be in for an unimaginably complex series of negotiations and changes. (Scott Lewis)

3. Politics Report: Caruso Mall Haunts Carlsbad Mayoral Race

In 2015, Carlsbad residents killed a shopping mall on the shores of the Agua Hedionda Lagoon that would have allowed the developer to bypass environmental review. Although that project is no longer a point of contention, it touched off other conversations about housing and open spaces and the Council’s commitment to its own residents (Scott Lewis and Jesse Marx)

4. Audit Reveals Tough Decisions Coming at SANDAG

SANDAG has less money than it expected, and the transportation projects it’s built are more expensive than it had hoped. Now, an audit says the agency needs to start making tough decisions. (Andrew Keatts)

5. Long-Stalled Plaza de Panama Project Heads Back to Court

One of two lawsuits that has for nearly two years kept the controversial Balboa Park overhaul from proceeding is set to go to trial next week. (Lisa Halverstadt)

6. No, the Hilton Bayfront Pool Is Not Open to the Public

The urban myth that the Hilton Bayfront agreed to open its pool to the public as part of a land use deal is so pervasive that even some hotel staffers believe it. It’s not true. But there are some public access points along the waterfront that many San Diegans might not know about. (Kinsee Morlan)

7.  What the District’s New Bond Pitch Means for Its Bottom Line (and Yours)

As San Diego Unified seeks a new $3.5 billion school facility bond, it’s a good time to revisit the school bond debt district taxpayers are already on the hook for, and understand why the new tax proposal is actually closer to $7.5 billion. (Ashly McGlone)

8.  Audit Finds Thousands of Bad Water Bills, Hints at Other Problems

San Diego’s water department sent out at least 2,750 incorrect bills last year, according to an audit released Thursday. Auditors also found issues with the city’s $60 million “smart meter” program. (Ry Rivard)

9. What Happens if Lemon Grove Sours on Cityhood?

Some residents of Lemon Grove are flirting with the idea of disincorporating to resolve the city’s financial problems. Here is how that would work and what we don’t know. (Randy Dotinga)

10. Short-Term Rental Operators Launch First Counter-Attack

An attorney for Share San Diego, HomeAway and Airbnb fired off a letter to the San Diego City Council Monday claiming the Council violated the City Charter and the Brown Act when it approved restrictive vacation rental rules earlier this month. (Scott Lewis)

Tags:

Top Stories
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

Morning Report: State Supreme Court Rocks San Diego City Hall

San Diego Explained: Operation Streamline Gets Off to a Rough Start

Morning Report: The Airport and the Port Are Feuding

What to Read Next
News

VOSD Podcast: The Pension Issue Is Back and Messier Than Ever

Kinsee Morlan
Education

The Big Costs Driving San Diego Unified's Looming Shortfall

Ashly McGlone
Government

Regulators Reject Power Companies' Plan to Charge Customers Who Leave

Ry Rivard
Government

Sacramento Report: After Playing Nice, Gonzalez Targets the Airport Once More

Sara Libby

Trending Stories
San Diego International Airport Joins Suit Against Port, Angering South Bay Leaders
Audit Reveals Tough Decisions Coming at SANDAG
Thousands of Employees Face Uncertainty After Supreme Court Pension Case
No, the Hilton Bayfront Pool Is Not Open to the Public
Morning Report: The Airport and the Port Are Feuding
No, the Hilton Bayfront Pool Is Not Open to the Public
How the City Ended up Buying a Shuttered Skydiving Center to Help the Homeless
Alumni Say Chula Vista Choir Teacher Crossed the Line With Students for Years
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
City Water Department Resisted Oversight, Downplayed Smart Meter Problems
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!

Get informed.

Start your day with San Diego's most important news. Subscribe to the Morning Report.
Subscribe