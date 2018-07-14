Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Top Stories

Top Stories: July 6-13

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week.
Adriana Heldiz

Chula Vista High School’s School for the Creative and Performing Arts / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

1. Alumni Say Chula Vista Choir Teacher Crossed the Line With Students for Years

When longtime Chula Vista High School choir teacher Anthony Atienza was found responsible for harassing female students in 2017 and removed from the school, he said the claims came from “the imaginations of three troubled high school girls.” Now, several graduates of Atienza’s class over the years and a former volunteer assistant director say some of the behavior reported last year was not isolated. (Ashly McGlone)

2. San Diego Unified Will Face Millions More in Budget Cuts Next Year

San Diego Unified School District trustees expect to grapple with nearly $41 million in budget cuts next year, plus at least $35 million more the year after. Where the money will come from is still unclear. (Ashly McGlone)

3. One Group That Wasn’t Shocked by the Primary Upset in D4: D4 Residents

Council President Myrtle Cole’s second-place finish in the June primary shocked political observers. But residents of the southeastern neighborhoods that comprise District 4 say upstart Monica Montgomery’s victory reflects decades of frustration with City Hall. (Andrew Keatts)

4. Solana Beach Is Misleading Residents About New Energy Program

The city’s entry into the energy business is being billed as a greener and cheaper alternative, but the facts tell a different story. (Louise Abbott)

5. Some Residents’ Water Bills Jumped 500 Percent or More in the Last 14 Months

Numerous water customers saw radical jumps in water bills from one bill to the next from January 2017 through February 2018, a VOSD and NBC 7 analysis shows. (Ry Rivard)

6. Politics Report: The Other, Other Homelessness Measure That Could Be Headed to November’s Ballot

There could be yet another local homelessness measure on the ballot this November, a legal challenge looks to force Councilwoman Lorie Zapf off the ballot and more. (Andrew Keatts and Lisa Halverstadt)

7.  The Airbnb of Camping Presents Many of the Same Issues for Regulators

Californians have found a new way to camp — and like short-term vacation rentals and ride-sharing companies, it’s presenting a new challenge to government regulators. (Kinsee Morlan)

8. City Water Department Resisted Oversight, Downplayed Smart Meter Problems

Amid hundreds of complaints of water bill spikes and problems with new smart water meters, the city water department has resisted public records requests, dodged its oversight board and misled the public about the extent of the issues, VOSD and NBC 7 found. (Ry Rivard)

9. Sacramento Report: A New Twist in the County Election Reform Saga

San Diego County Republican Party Chairman Tony Krvaric and Luis Vargas are asking a court to step in to stop a provision within a state budget trailer bill signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown from going into effect. That provision included a retroactive fix that would have helped qualify a San Diego County election reform measure for the November ballot. (Sara Libby and Ry Rivard)

10. A Major Piece of Faulconer’s Housing Plan Is on Hold

Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s plan to encourage developers to build more homes for middle-class residents is now on hold. The postponement followed concerns from unions and affordable housing advocates that the proposal wouldn’t serve the middle-class San Diegans it’s intended to benefit and that it could hamper efforts to build homes reserved for low-income residents. (Lisa Halverstadt)

Tags:

Top Stories
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

VOSD Podcast: Patience With the Water Department Runs Dry

Morning Report: Water Department Downplayed Water Meter Issues

San Diego Explained: Vacation Rental Debate Heats Up (Again)

What to Read Next
Government

Sacramento Report: The State of Crime in the State

Sara Libby
News

How an 'Ugly' 1974 Restroom Sting United San Diego's Emerging Gay Community

Randy Dotinga
Land Use

Who Can Get Licenses Is the Hottest Potato in the Mayor's Vacation Rental Proposal

Lisa Halverstadt
Government

City Water Department Resisted Oversight, Downplayed Smart Meter Problems

Ry Rivard

Trending Stories
Alumni Say Chula Vista Choir Teacher Crossed the Line With Students for Years
One Group That Wasn’t Shocked by the Primary Upset in D4: D4 Residents
Some Residents’ Water Bills Jumped 500 Percent or More in the Last 14 Months
San Diego Unified Will Face Millions More in Budget Cuts Next Year
City Water Department Resisted Oversight, Downplayed Smart Meter Problems
Ex-Police Chief Cited Misleading Stats When Lobbying Against Pot Facilities
Family Separations at the Border, an FAQ
Alumni Say Chula Vista Choir Teacher Crossed the Line With Students for Years
San Diego Foundation Parts Ways With CEO
Former Student Says Teacher Groomed Her for a Sexual Relationship
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!

Get informed.

Start your day with San Diego's most important news. Subscribe to the Morning Report.
Subscribe