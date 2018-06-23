Top Stories: June 15-22

1. Family Separations at the Border, an FAQ

What’s behind the Trump administration’s policy of separating families at the border, how it’s playing out in San Diego and what to look for next as the policy continues to test the courts and the public’s patience. (Maya Srikrishnan)

2. Under ‘Iron Lady of Water,’ San Diego Secured Its Own Supply – at a Price

Maureen Stapleton, the longtime leader of the San Diego County Water Authority, helped the region secure its own supplies of water. But amid a water war she helped launch and the bitter, personal disputes it’s set off, it’s now an open question whether Stapleton will be able to end her career on a good note. (Ry Rivard)

3. Sweetwater Officials Agreed to Keep Quiet About Teacher Who Report Found Harassed and Groped Students

An investigation found Anthony Atienza’s behavior toward female students to be “severe and pervasive.” As part of his departure deal, Atienza received paid leave and Sweetwater Union High School District officials agreed not to tell other schools or prospective employers about the misconduct findings. (Ashly McGlone)

4. Detainees and Courts Are Dealing With Intense Strain Under New Border Policy, Court Docs Show

A father separated from his 5-year-old daughter at the border learned she’s being held across the country. Attorneys can’t speak with their clients, who are being held as far away as Arizona. Court documents reveal further details about what both migrants and San Diego’s federal court system are experiencing under the mandate to criminally prosecute everyone caught crossing the border illegally. (Maya Srikrishnan)

5. 3 Things to Know About Bob Brewer, Trump’s Pick to Be San Diego’s Top Federal Prosecutor

If Bob Brewer secures confirmation as San Diego’s next U.S. attorney, he’ll step into a role at the center of several volatile issues. (Lisa Halverstadt and Sara Libby)

6. SANDAG Is Playing Developer and Might Have to Take Private Property to Do It

The regional planning agency’s proposal to take downtown land through eminent domain has encountered internal and external resistance. Officials will present all their options next week, so the board can decide whether going after the privately owned property is still a good idea. (Andrew Keatts)

7. Politics Report: Registrar Rejects Signatures for Election Reform Measure

San Diego County Registrar of Voters Michael Vu has determined there were insufficient signatures to put a measure on the November ballot that sought to force county elections to go to November runoffs no matter how well a candidate does in a primary election. And it looks like a rather simple legislative mistake is to blame. (Scott Lewis)

9. Former Student Says Teacher Groomed Her for a Sexual Relationship

La Costa Canyon High School officials warned English teacher Marc Sandknop in 2010 about his relationships with recent graduates. Sandknop resigned in 2016 after a former student accused him of sexually abusing her while she was a minor. Now, another former student says she dated Sandknop not long after she graduated, but that emotional boundaries were crossed while she was still a student. (Ashly McGlone)

10. Opinion: SANDAG’s Expensive Building Proposal Could Be Obsolete Soon After It’s Built

The future of transportation will be autonomous buses that travel using the most efficient routes and schedules, as calculated and determined by the passengers’ destinations, not a government agency. So why would we spend $75 million on a facility that will be obsolete shortly after it is built? (Richard Bailey)