Top Stories: March 15-22

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week.

1. One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego

Dr. Tara Zandvliet has written nearly one-third of all 486 medical exemptions from vaccinations for the entire San Diego Unified School District, according to vaccination records obtained by Voice of San Diego. Medical exemptions have been climbing since a 2015 state law limited parents’ ability to obtain personal belief exemptions. (Will Huntsberry)

2. Four Men Accuse San Diego Unified Trustee Kevin Beiser of Sexual Misconduct, Abuse

Four men say they were groped, harassed or assaulted by San Diego Unified Trustee Kevin Beiser. One of them this week filed a lawsuit against Beiser, alleging sexual harassment and assault. (Andrew Keatts)

3. What Happens Now That the U.S. Supreme Court Told the City to Deal With Its Own Pension Mess

The U.S. Supreme Court decided Monday it didn’t want to help the city of San Diego resolve its newest pension mess. But despite the decisive non-decision, nobody has a clue what’s going to happen to city workers hired after 2012. One thing is growing clearer, though: City employees should not expect any big windfalls. (Scott Lewis)

4. Opinion: 30th Street Represents a Big Test for the City

On 30th Street, the city faces a test: Does it want to buckle under pressure to maintain the status quo and preserve parking at all costs, or instead honor its policies and create a visionary showcase for the rest of the city? (Matt Stucky)

5. Democratic Party, School Board Members, LGBTQ Leaders Urge Beiser to Resign

Following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, Kevin Beiser is on leave from his job as a middle school math teacher in Chula Vista, and facing calls to resign from his colleagues and high-profile Democrats across the county. (Will Huntsbery)

6. Politics Report: The Lure No City Attorney Can Avoid Anymore

Olga Diaz is off the VOSD board and in the D3 supes race. Plus: The future of Civic San Diego. Again. Maybe. (Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts)

7. North County Report: Why Rocky Chavez Wants Back Into Oceanside Politics

Defenders of Prop. A in Encinitas say they’ll keep fighting for the measure no matter what, the representation gap in Escondido and more in our biweekly roundup of North County news. (Jesse Marx)

8. Opinion: Parking Reform Is a Necessary Step Toward San Diego’s Housing and Environmental Goals

The City Council should affirm its support for Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s proposal, which is just one of several reforms on the table. Solving the housing affordability crisis will also require that different agencies and departments work together. (Brendan Dentino and Maya Rosas)

9. A Reader’s Guide to Travelers’ Rights When Crossing the Border

While law enforcement has greater power at the border than elsewhere inside the country, it may not go as far as you think – especially if you’re a U.S. citizen. But there’s still a lot of gray area involved in what happens at ports of entry, so we’ve laid out what we know about what CBP officers can do there, what rights people have when they’re crossing the border and what is still nebulous. (Maya Srikrishnan)

10. San Diego Explained: How Much the City Is Spending on Homelessness

Voice of San Diego’s Lisa Halverstadt and NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia break down how much the city of San Diego is paying for homelessness services. (Adriana Heldiz)