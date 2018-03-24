Top Stories: March 16-23

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week.

1. Dockless Bikes Encroach on San Diego’s Enforcement Against Homeless Residents

Homeless advocates are raising concerns as the new dockless bikes on sidewalks go ignored but homeless San Diegans get cited. (Lisa Halverstadt)

2. Politics Report: The Dems Going After Hunter

We talk with the Democrats running to replace Duncan Hunter, Jr., in the 50th Congressional District. They represent very different sides of the Democratic Party. Also, why nobody challenged two San Diego school board members. (Andrew Keatts and Scott Lewis)

3. San Diego Hopes a Building Can Help Fix a Broken Homelessness System

Homeless San Diegans have long struggled to get the help they need. The city has bought a building focused on navigating the services system — but its success will also rely on the success of that system. (Lisa Halverstadt)

4. Opinion: Neighborhoods East of Downtown Are Disproportionately Hosting the Homeless

San Diego has failed to decentralize homeless services as promised and failed to include communities in the decision-making process. The City Council should vote against a storage facility in Sherman Heights. (Brittany Kaszas)

5. San Diego’s Water Authority Has Reignited a Century-Old Water Dispute with Local Tribes

After decades of negotiations, five North County tribes began to get their water back last year. Now, they’re fighting to keep money they thought was theirs. (Ry Rivard)

6. San Diego’s Motorized Scooters Are Here to Stay, So Let’s Clarify the Rules

I don’t disagree with the legal opinion that opened the door to our current situation. But I regularly see riders violating state and local laws. (Chris Brewster)

6. These Cities Can Hardly Wait to Delete Their Records

Half the cities in San Diego County delete emails from their servers within the two-year minimum, arguing that they’re still operating within the law and that their practice saves taxpayers money. Transparency advocates say governments have made themselves the final arbiters of what is and isn’t a public record. (Jonah Valdez)

7. Airport Usage Is Up — But Demand to Move and Expand It Is Way Down

Capacity at San Diego International Airport is constrained by takeoff and landing slots. Instead, observers are thinking beyond downtown to make flying cheaper and more convenient. (Maya Kroth)

8. Environmentalists See Power in City’s Upcoming Utilities Deal

An agreement that allowed San Diego Gas & Electric to put equipment on public property is about to expire. Environmental activists see the negotiations as a chance to force wholesale changes in how the company operates. (Ry Rivard)

9. Civic San Diego Chief on Paid Leave Following Retirement Announcement

Embattled Civic president Reese Jarrett, who abruptly announced plans to retire last month amid increasing controversy, is not expected to return to work. (Lisa Halverstadt)

10. Border Report: ICE Operation Targets San Diego

Binational cooperation is required to tackle human trafficking, Tijuanenses question the resources used to guard U.S. President Trump and more in our biweekly roundup of border news. (Maya Srikrishnan)