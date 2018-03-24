Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Top Stories

Top Stories: March 16-23

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week.
Adriana Heldiz

A row of LimeBikes in Barrio Logan. /Photo by Adriana Heldiz

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week.

1. Dockless Bikes Encroach on San Diego’s Enforcement Against Homeless Residents

Homeless advocates are raising concerns as the new dockless bikes on sidewalks go ignored but homeless San Diegans get cited. (Lisa Halverstadt)

2. Politics Report: The Dems Going After Hunter

We talk with the Democrats running to replace Duncan Hunter, Jr., in the 50th Congressional District. They represent very different sides of the Democratic Party. Also, why nobody challenged two San Diego school board members. (Andrew Keatts and Scott Lewis)

3. San Diego Hopes a Building Can Help Fix a Broken Homelessness System

Homeless San Diegans have long struggled to get the help they need. The city has bought a building focused on navigating the services system — but its success will also rely on the success of that system. (Lisa Halverstadt)

4. Opinion: Neighborhoods East of Downtown Are Disproportionately Hosting the Homeless

San Diego has failed to decentralize homeless services as promised and failed to include communities in the decision-making process. The City Council should vote against a storage facility in Sherman Heights. (Brittany Kaszas)

5. San Diego’s Water Authority Has Reignited a Century-Old Water Dispute with Local Tribes

After decades of negotiations, five North County tribes began to get their water back last year. Now, they’re fighting to keep money they thought was theirs. (Ry Rivard)

6. San Diego’s Motorized Scooters Are Here to Stay, So Let’s Clarify the Rules

I don’t disagree with the legal opinion that opened the door to our current situation. But I regularly see riders violating state and local laws. (Chris Brewster)

6. These Cities Can Hardly Wait to Delete Their Records

Half the cities in San Diego County delete emails from their servers within the two-year minimum, arguing that they’re still operating within the law and that their practice saves taxpayers money. Transparency advocates say governments have made themselves the final arbiters of what is and isn’t a public record. (Jonah Valdez)

7. Airport Usage Is Up — But Demand to Move and Expand It Is Way Down

Capacity at San Diego International Airport is constrained by takeoff and landing slots. Instead, observers are thinking beyond downtown to make flying cheaper and more convenient. (Maya Kroth)

8. Environmentalists See Power in City’s Upcoming Utilities Deal

An agreement that allowed San Diego Gas & Electric to put equipment on public property is about to expire. Environmental activists see the negotiations as a chance to force wholesale changes in how the company operates. (Ry Rivard)

9. Civic San Diego Chief on Paid Leave Following Retirement Announcement

Embattled Civic president Reese Jarrett, who abruptly announced plans to retire last month amid increasing controversy, is not expected to return to work. (Lisa Halverstadt)

10. Border Report: ICE Operation Targets San Diego

Binational cooperation is required to tackle human trafficking, Tijuanenses question the resources used to guard U.S. President Trump and more in our biweekly roundup of border news. (Maya Srikrishnan)

Tags:

Dockless Bikes VOSD top stories
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

Morning Report: Sherman Calls Shenanigans on SDSU West

VOSD Podcast: The DA Takes All Our Questions

Morning Report: Managing More Flyers With a Small Airport

What to Read Next
Opinion

San Diego's Motorized Scooters Are Here to Stay, So Let's Clarify the Rules

Chris Brewster
News

Top Stories: March 2-9

Adriana Heldiz
News

San Diego Explained: Why Dockless Bikes Are Everywhere

Adriana Heldiz
News

Top Stories: Jan. 26-Feb. 2

Adriana Heldiz

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events

Trending Stories
Dockless Bikes Encroach on San Diego's Enforcement Against Homeless Residents
San Diego Hopes a Building Can Help Fix a Broken Homelessness System
Politics Report: The Dems Going After Hunter
Opinion
Neighborhoods East of Downtown Are Disproportionately Hosting the Homeless
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Tormented by a Student's Sexual Assault, a Teacher Falls
San Dieguito Teacher Resigns Amidst Complaints of Inappropriate Behavior
Border Patrol May Stop Handing Over Criminal Suspects to Local Law Enforcement
Dockless Bikes Encroach on San Diego's Enforcement Against Homeless Residents
California Cannabis Finds a Market in Mexico
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Tormented by a Student's Sexual Assault, a Teacher Falls
Voice of San Diego

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!