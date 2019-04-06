Top Stories: March 29-April 5

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week.

1. The Life and Death of Civic San Diego

The city is preparing to divorce Civic San Diego, effectively ending a years-long experiment aimed at stimulating downtown revitalization. (Lisa Halverstadt)

2. San Diego Unified Moved a Problem Principal to Districtwide Role, Then Paid Him to Leave

San Diego Unified determined former Serra High principal Vincent Mays harassed employees and faked his diploma. It gave him a central office job, then paid him not to work for 17 months and agreed not to tell future employers about his conduct. (Will Huntsberry)

3. Sweetwater Agreed to Pay $2 Million to Former Student Abused by JROTC Teacher

The settlement not only illuminates the ways in which problem educators can move from school district to school district but the extremely high cost — morally and financially — such moves can have for districts that decline to thoroughly examine the backgrounds of the educators they hire. (Kayla Jimenez)

4. Politics Report: Bring Pensions Back, Mayoral Rivals All Aboard

Barbara Bry changes her mind about city employee pensions. The mayor roasts city leaders, and us. (Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts)

5. After Decades of Slow-Going, City Plans to Speed Up Utility Undergrounding

Over the next five years, the city plans to start work on 150 miles of projects — nearly as much as it’s done in the past 15 years. The city has also learned a lesson from the effort: It’s no longer making promises about when it all might be finished. (Ry Rivard)

6. Here’s How Much the Pure Water Project Could Raise Your Water Bill

The city is working on a multibillion-dollar plan to purify enough sewage to provide a third of the city’s drinking water by 2035. Of course, that will come at a cost. (Ry Rivard)

7. Newsom Has Offered Hints He’ll Treat Del Mar Gun Show Bill Differently Than Brown

A bill by Assembly members Todd Gloria and Tasha Boerner Horvath that would prohibit gun sales at the Del Mar Fairground beginning in 2021 advanced this week. Gov. Gavin Newsom has already suggested he’d treat the bill differently than his predecessor, Jerry Brown, who vetoed similar measures. (Jesse Marx)

8. Labor, Allies and Mayor Take on a Councilman and the Left in Convention Center Fight

The mayor and labor leaders are rallying to move the Convention Center measure they jointly negotiated with business leaders to the March 2020 ballot, instead of putting it before voters in November 2020. But activists and one city councilman are working hard to thwart that plan. (Scott Lewis)

9. San Diego County Sues Trump Admin Over Its Handling of Asylum-Seekers

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors filed suit Wednesday over the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to end its so-called “safe-release” program in late October. In the meantime, the county, city and nonprofits are struggling to accommodate the influx of asylum-seekers being released into San Diego with few resources. (Maya Srikrishnan and Lisa Halverstadt)

10. Party Officials, Activists Say Beiser Scrambled for Months to Keep Misconduct Allegations Under Wraps

Multiple activists and Democratic Party officials say San Diego Unified Trustee Kevin Beiser had known since at least December that one or more men were prepared to go public with accusations against him, and that he held meetings and discussions trying to identify the accusers before they went public. (Andrew Keatts)