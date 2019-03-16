Building a better region together, one story at a time

Top Stories: March 8-15

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week.
Adriana Heldiz

Fault Line Park in East Village, a common daytime hangout for homeless San Diegans in 2016 and 2017, is mostly quiet in March 2019. / Photos by Kinsee Morlan and Lisa Halverstadt

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week.

1. East Village Residents Say Homelessness There Is Less Visible But in Some Ways, Far Worse

The center of San Diego’s homeless crisis has changed a lot more than a year after a hepatitis A outbreak inspired dramatic city action.The tent villages are gone. What was once a concentrated city within a city is now a patchwork of mostly clean streets interspersed with misery, filth and drugs. (Lisa Halverstadt)

2. Environment Report: The Wet Weather Is in San Diego’s DNA

The longtime head of the San Diego County Water Authority is staying on the payroll, Gov. Gavin Newsom is considering an overhaul of the California Public Utilities Commission and more in our biweekly roundup of environmental news. (Ry Rivard)

3. City Council, Mayor Line Up Against City Attorney’s Public Records Proposal

City Attorney Mara Elliott went out on a limb to change the state’s Public Records Act, an effort Mayor Kevin Faulconer said he believes conflicts with his efforts to create a more transparent city government. Now other elected leaders in the city are pushing back, too – aggressively. (Ry Rivard and Andrew Keatts)

4. Politics Report: Drama Before SDSU and City Talks Even Begin

A kinder, gentler airport-transit debate, the new D5 Candidate and more. (Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts)

5. Fault Lines Emerge in Push to Connect Airport to Trolley

At SANDAG’s retreat last week, officials clashed over whether the “San Diego Grand Central” concept is the best way to get people to and from the airport. (Andrew Keatts)

6. 472 Days and Counting: San Diego Unified Sits on School Misconduct Records

It’s been 472 days since Voice of San Diego requested records from San Diego Unified on substantiated instances of sexual misconduct. In that time, other districts have released dozens of records and state legislation is being debated in Sacramento to address problems brought to light by such records. (Sara Libby)

7. A Reader’s Guide to Travelers’ Rights When Crossing the Border

While law enforcement has greater power at the border than elsewhere inside the country, it may not go as far as you think – especially if you’re a U.S. citizen. But there’s still a lot of gray area involved in what happens at ports of entry, so we’ve laid out what we know about what CBP officers can do there, what rights people have when they’re crossing the border and what is still nebulous. (Maya Srikrishnan)

8. Hueso Urges Dem Party Leaders to Investigate Local Clubs

State Sen. Ben Hueso is calling for an investigation of Democratic Party clubs in the South Bay and asking party officials to postpone discussions of which 2020 races should be declared critical. If he’s successful, Hueso would effectively block an early endorsement in the County Board of Supervisors race – where he’s a candidate – and an influx of resources to one of his competitors. (Jesse Marx)

9. Under the Travel Ban, a Qualcomm Engineer Has Struggled to Bring His Sick Father to the U.S.

Sawyer Mirage, an engineer at Qualcomm, was able to successfully bring his mother from Iran to the United States. But his father’s visa has been held up in limbo, leaving the 75-year-old man alone in Iran with no one to care for him. (Maya Srikrishnan)

10. Culture Report: The Future of Beer Writing in a Changing Scene

Two San Diego beer writers examine the genre’s future, plus a guide to the Latino Film Festival. (Julia Dixon Evans)

