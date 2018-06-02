Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Top Stories

Top Stories: May 25-June 1

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week.
Adriana Heldiz

An aerial view of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta. / Image via Shutterstock

1.  After Years of Skepticism, San Diego Supports Massive Water Project

For the past five years, the San Diego County Water Authority has been one of the chief critics of Gov. Jerry Brown’s plan to build two 35-mile underground tunnels to keep water coming south through the Sacramento-San Joaquin Bay Delta. Now, in a sudden reversal, San Diego officials want to support the plan, if they can cut a deal on rates. (Ry Rivard)

2. Liquor Store Owners Are Getting Into the Pot Game

Despite an attempt by voters to keep the two retail worlds apart, alcohol and marijuana are colliding in the San Diego region. In Chula Vista, alcohol store owners have been given an advantage in the marijuana business application process over some competitors. (Jesse Marx)

3. Dem Party Spends Big on Fletcher in Final Days — With Help from Gonzalez Fletcher

The San Diego County Democratic Party has spent more than $680,000 in support of Nathan Fletcher. Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher has transferred $355,000 from her campaign to the party. (Scott Lewis)

4. Why Chula Vista Says It Needs a Second Sales Tax Hike in Two Years

Chula Vista residents are being asked to raise the sales tax for the second time in two years, citing a hair-on-fire need for additional police and fire personnel. (Andrew Dyer)

5. Politics Report: Big Cities Remembered They Run SANDAG Now

The SANDAG board voted Friday to schedule a re-vote on its previous decision to lobby the state for a lower number of homes it would be expected to build between 2021 and 2029. It was an unusually dramatic morning — regional planning agency meetings usually … aren’t. (Andrew Keatts and Scott Lewis)

6. Fiery DA Debate Reveals Stephan’s Two Arguments Against Her Rival

In a heated public forum, Summer Stephan laid out two very different arguments about her opponent in the district attorney’s race, Genevieve Jones-Wright. Those arguments are either contradictory, or the perfect trap. (Scott Lewis)

7. Culture Report: Barrio Logan’s Trolley Car Restaurant Ready to Roll Again

The historic restaurant housed in an old trolley car on Logan Avenue has been closed for nearly a year. But on Friday, it will reopen with a revamped look and menu. (Kinsee Morlan)

8. Officials Excluded Hundreds of Homeless San Diegans From Latest Homeless Census

San Diego’s latest point-in-time count omitted hundreds of homeless people who likely would have been counted last year. If they’d been included, San Diego likely would have seen an increase in homelessness instead of the drop officials touted. (Lisa Halverstadt)

9. Opinion: I’m a Sex Worker. Very Few of Us Are Exploited

Most sex workers are independent adults who want to be left in peace as much as any other worker. (Kerri McChristy)

10. Five Big Decisions on the June Ballot

Here are five key local races and measures that will be decided in the June election. (Adriana Heldiz)

Tags:

VOSD top stories
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

Border Report: Untangling the Two Migrant Children Stories Roiling the Internet

Morning Report: The Engaged Voter’s Guide to the Primary

What We Learned This Week

What to Read Next
Government

Much of San Diego's Recycling Goes to China and Now China Doesn't Want It

Ry Rivard
News

Caltrans Is Exploring 'Bird Spike' Suicide Barrier for Coronado Bridge

Randy Dotinga
Public Safety

Grand Jury Questions Sheriff Watchdog Group’s Decision to Dismiss 22 Death Investigations

Kelly Davis
Government

Officials Excluded Hundreds of Homeless San Diegans From Latest Homeless Census

Lisa Halverstadt

Trending Stories
Officials Excluded Hundreds of Homeless San Diegans From Latest Homeless Census
Liquor Store Owners Are Getting Into the Pot Game
Fiery DA Debate Reveals Stephan’s Two Arguments Against Her Rival
A Reader's Guide to the June Primary's Biggest Races
We're Going to Court to Stop San Diego Unified's Email-Destruction Policy
San Diego Water Chief Accused of Drunken Smear of Board Member, Rival Agency Employee
Fiery DA Debate Reveals Stephan’s Two Arguments Against Her Rival
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
Officials Excluded Hundreds of Homeless San Diegans From Latest Homeless Census
Inside the Fight to Make Public School Misconduct Records Public
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events
Voice of San Diego

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!

Get informed.

Start your day with San Diego's most important news. Subscribe to the Morning Report.
Subscribe