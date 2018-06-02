Top Stories: May 25-June 1

1. After Years of Skepticism, San Diego Supports Massive Water Project

For the past five years, the San Diego County Water Authority has been one of the chief critics of Gov. Jerry Brown’s plan to build two 35-mile underground tunnels to keep water coming south through the Sacramento-San Joaquin Bay Delta. Now, in a sudden reversal, San Diego officials want to support the plan, if they can cut a deal on rates. (Ry Rivard)

2. Liquor Store Owners Are Getting Into the Pot Game

Despite an attempt by voters to keep the two retail worlds apart, alcohol and marijuana are colliding in the San Diego region. In Chula Vista, alcohol store owners have been given an advantage in the marijuana business application process over some competitors. (Jesse Marx)

3. Dem Party Spends Big on Fletcher in Final Days — With Help from Gonzalez Fletcher

The San Diego County Democratic Party has spent more than $680,000 in support of Nathan Fletcher. Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher has transferred $355,000 from her campaign to the party. (Scott Lewis)

4. Why Chula Vista Says It Needs a Second Sales Tax Hike in Two Years

Chula Vista residents are being asked to raise the sales tax for the second time in two years, citing a hair-on-fire need for additional police and fire personnel. (Andrew Dyer)

5. Politics Report: Big Cities Remembered They Run SANDAG Now

The SANDAG board voted Friday to schedule a re-vote on its previous decision to lobby the state for a lower number of homes it would be expected to build between 2021 and 2029. It was an unusually dramatic morning — regional planning agency meetings usually … aren’t. (Andrew Keatts and Scott Lewis)

6. Fiery DA Debate Reveals Stephan’s Two Arguments Against Her Rival

In a heated public forum, Summer Stephan laid out two very different arguments about her opponent in the district attorney’s race, Genevieve Jones-Wright. Those arguments are either contradictory, or the perfect trap. (Scott Lewis)

7. Culture Report: Barrio Logan’s Trolley Car Restaurant Ready to Roll Again

The historic restaurant housed in an old trolley car on Logan Avenue has been closed for nearly a year. But on Friday, it will reopen with a revamped look and menu. (Kinsee Morlan)

8. Officials Excluded Hundreds of Homeless San Diegans From Latest Homeless Census

San Diego’s latest point-in-time count omitted hundreds of homeless people who likely would have been counted last year. If they’d been included, San Diego likely would have seen an increase in homelessness instead of the drop officials touted. (Lisa Halverstadt)

9. Opinion: I’m a Sex Worker. Very Few of Us Are Exploited

Most sex workers are independent adults who want to be left in peace as much as any other worker. (Kerri McChristy)

10. Five Big Decisions on the June Ballot

Here are five key local races and measures that will be decided in the June election. (Adriana Heldiz)