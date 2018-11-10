Building a better region together, one story at a time

Top Stories: Nov. 2-9

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week.
Adriana Heldiz

Workers sort election ballot at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

1. The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide

San Diego voters will soon weigh in on the future of Mission Valley and a potentially game-changing approach to county elections, among other measures, and choose new state and local leaders, including county supervisors and City Council members. Here’s a guide to the races and issues we’ve covered.

2. A Reader’s Guide to the Local Ballot Measures

From pot taxes to school bonds to the future of Mission Valley, San Diego voters have a lot of big decisions to make. Here’s a study guide. (Lisa Halverstadt)

3. Voters Hand San Diego State a Giant Gift, and a Giant Challenge

Voters appeared to approve Measure G, which directs the city of San Diego to sell the land under and around SDCCU stadium to the university. The university will now face immense pressure to purchase the land and raise capital to develop a new stadium for its football program. (Scott Lewis)

4. San Diego’s City Council Has a New Look – and a Veto-Proof Majority

A City Council incumbent has not lost in San Diego in 27 years. If current results hold, two fell Tuesday night. (Andrew Keatts)

5. The Four Big Promises SDSU Now Must Deliver in Mission Valley

San Diego State officials woke up Wednesday already feeling the pressure to deliver on a range of promises it, and its friends, have made to the community. Here are the top four we’ll be watching. (Scott Lewis and Ry Rivard)

6. Five Fascinating Facts About Local Ballot Measures

San Diego once voted on a ballot measure about nudity on a local beach. Plus: why there’s never a Measure F and more.

7. Democrats Are Quietly Gunning for Brian Maienschein

Democrats are taking the 77th state Assembly District race, where Democrat Sunday Gover is challenging Republican Assemblyman Brian Maienschein, seriously. Though Maienschein has a massive campaign war chest and has supported Democratic priorities on occasion, local Dems say President Donald Trump makes Republicans in purple districts vulnerable. (Jesse Marx)

8. Everything You Need to Know About the Migrant Caravan, and Those That Came Before

The sudden attention on migrant caravans, which aren’t new, leaves out much context about the purpose of the caravans, the conditions driving Central Americans north and what will happen to them as they continue the journey. Here’s what we know. (Maya Srikrishnan)

9. Nathan Fletcher Is Back

Nathan Fletcher was once left for dead after his second failed mayoral bid. Now that he’s won a seat on the County Board of Supervisors, he will be expected to help deliver victories for progressives looking to bolster their ranks on a county board long led by Republicans. (Lisa Halverstadt)

10. Opinion: Despite the Personal Attacks, Measure G Is Not a Deal With Anyone but SDSU

With their support rapidly declining, Measure E backers’ only hope is to take down both initiatives, which is why, two weeks out from Election Day, they’re focused on unfairly defaming one person, a campaign volunteer who has been a forward-thinking leader in our community for decades — Jack McGrory. (Juan Vargas)

Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

