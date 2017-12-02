Top Stories: Nov. 24-Dec. 1

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Nov. 24-Dec. 1.

1. Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Four women who attended La Jolla High School between 2002 and 2013 say they were groped or touched inappropriately by a physics teacher at the school. An investigation by Voice of San Diego found no records of their complaints were kept by the San Diego Unified School District. Some student complaints may have never left the principal’s office. (Ashly McGlone)

2. San Diego Unified Sends Parents Who Can’t Pay for School Bus Rides to a Collections Agency

California is one of a dozen states that allows school districts to charge parents fees for bus rides to school. Records obtained by Voice of San Diego show that in the 2014-2015 school year alone, the district referred 380 parents to a collections agency for debts that ranged from $10 to $500. (Mario Koran)

3. The City’s Walking a Legal Tight Rope With Its Hep A and Homelessness Strategies

The city’s struggling to balance its response to a public health emergency and exploding homelessness with past and pending legal cases meant to preserve homeless San Diegans’ rights. (Lisa Halverstadt)

4. VOSD Podcast: La Jolla High’s Open Secret Finally Came Out

On this week’s podcast, Voice of San Diego reporter Ashly McGlone Talks about how she uncovered a sexual harassment story she’s been trying to nail down for years. (Kinsee Morlan)

5. Despite School Bus Cutbacks, Transit Passes for Students Are a Nonstarter

Other cities have successfully implemented programs that allow students free access to public transit to get to school. When the city and San Diego Unified tried it out, “it was a mess.” Despite slashes to San Diego Unified’s busing program, there are no plans to revive such a program. (Mario Koran)

6. Culture Report: Nonprofit That Rose to National Prominence Now Struggling to Survive

A local artist who spoke out against San Diego’s art scene is back in town, trying to bolster arts spaces; weed might be coming to a wedding near you and more in our weekly digest of the region’s arts and culture news. (Kinsee Morlan)

7. Community Choice Is Politically Possible in San Diego

A majority of the San Diego City Council is open to forming a government-run agency to buy power for city residents – though it is not yet a done deal. (Ry Rivard)

8. Opinion: Downplaying the Reality of Addiction in the Homeless Community Doesn’t Solve Anything

It is illogical to suggest that such rapid increases in homelessness are attributable primarily to economic hardship. The economy is much better now than it has been for the past decade. At this same time, however, we have seen a huge influx of methamphetamines and opiates from Mexico. (Bill Wells)

9. Opinion: City Attorney’s Chief of Staff Has a Political Role, Not a Legal One

By insisting Gerry Braun’s communications are protected from public disclosure, City Attorney Mara Elliott is essentially weaponizing attorney-client privilege. (Steven Moore)

10. Parents Say They Fear for Students’ Safety Amid Special Ed Staffing Shortage

San Diego Unified has 100 special education aide vacancies. The district also has roughly 11 full-time teacher vacancies, nearly all for classes for students with the most severe disabilities. Parents of students with special needs say that without aides, their children have wandered out of class or eaten rocks. (Maya Srikrishnan)