News Help us raise $150K before year end!

News

Top Stories: Nov. 24-Dec. 1

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Nov. 24-Dec. 1.
Adriana Heldiz
0

Loxie Gant is one of four women who says physics teacher Martin Teachworth harassed them when they were students at La Jolla High School. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Nov. 24-Dec. 1.

1. Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Four women who attended La Jolla High School between 2002 and 2013 say they were groped or touched inappropriately by a physics teacher at the school. An investigation by Voice of San Diego found no records of their complaints were kept by the San Diego Unified School District. Some student complaints may have never left the principal’s office. (Ashly McGlone)

2. San Diego Unified Sends Parents Who Can’t Pay for School Bus Rides to a Collections Agency

California is one of a dozen states that allows school districts to charge parents fees for bus rides to school. Records obtained by Voice of San Diego show that in the 2014-2015 school year alone, the district referred 380 parents to a collections agency for debts that ranged from $10 to $500. (Mario Koran)

3. The City’s Walking a Legal Tight Rope With Its Hep A and Homelessness Strategies

The city’s struggling to balance its response to a public health emergency and exploding homelessness with past and pending legal cases meant to preserve homeless San Diegans’ rights. (Lisa Halverstadt)

4. VOSD Podcast: La Jolla High’s Open Secret Finally Came Out

On this week’s podcast, Voice of San Diego reporter Ashly McGlone Talks about how she uncovered a sexual harassment story she’s been trying to nail down for years. (Kinsee Morlan)

5. Despite School Bus Cutbacks, Transit Passes for Students Are a Nonstarter

Other cities have successfully implemented programs that allow students free access to public transit to get to school. When the city and San Diego Unified tried it out, “it was a mess.” Despite slashes to San Diego Unified’s busing program, there are no plans to revive such a program. (Mario Koran)

6. Culture Report: Nonprofit That Rose to National Prominence Now Struggling to Survive

A local artist who spoke out against San Diego’s art scene is back in town, trying to bolster arts spaces; weed might be coming to a wedding near you and more in our weekly digest of the region’s arts and culture news. (Kinsee Morlan)

7. Community Choice Is Politically Possible in San Diego

A majority of the San Diego City Council is open to forming a government-run agency to buy power for city residents – though it is not yet a done deal. (Ry Rivard)

8. Opinion: Downplaying the Reality of Addiction in the Homeless Community Doesn’t Solve Anything

It is illogical to suggest that such rapid increases in homelessness are attributable primarily to economic hardship. The economy is much better now than it has been for the past decade. At this same time, however, we have seen a huge influx of methamphetamines and opiates from Mexico. (Bill Wells)

9. Opinion: City Attorney’s Chief of Staff Has a Political Role, Not a Legal One

By insisting Gerry Braun’s communications are protected from public disclosure, City Attorney Mara Elliott is essentially weaponizing attorney-client privilege. (Steven Moore)

10. Parents Say They Fear for Students’ Safety Amid Special Ed Staffing Shortage

San Diego Unified has 100 special education aide vacancies. The district also has roughly 11 full-time teacher vacancies, nearly all for classes for students with the most severe disabilities. Parents of students with special needs say that without aides, their children have wandered out of class or eaten rocks. (Maya Srikrishnan)

Get News Delivered Daily

Daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Saturday)

Show Comments (0)
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

Morning Report: How SDSU West and SoccerCity Differ

VOSD Podcast: East Village's IDEA District Now More Than Just an Idea Itself

Morning Report: Tijuana Develops Tech Startup Scene

What to Read Next
News

VOSD Podcast: La Jolla High's Open Secret Finally Came Out

Kinsee Morlan
0 Comments
Education

Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Ashly McGlone
0 Comments
Government

The City’s Walking a Legal Tight Rope With Its Hep A and Homelessness Strategies

Lisa Halverstadt
0 Comments
Politics

Community Choice Is Politically Possible in San Diego

Ry Rivard
0 Comments

Sign up

Daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Saturday)

Trending Stories
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Community Choice Is Politically Possible in San Diego
Tijuana Has the Ingredients for a Booming Startup Scene But Not a Lot to Show for it
The City’s Walking a Legal Tight Rope With Its Hep A and Homelessness Strategies
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored
San Diego Unified Sends Parents Who Can’t Pay for School Bus Rides to a Collections Agency
How San Diego Screwed Up Bike Sharing
Fact Check: Is Most Homelessness Tied to Drugs and Alcohol?
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored
San Diego Unified Sends Parents Who Can’t Pay for School Bus Rides to a Collections Agency
Suicide Prevention Walk Organizers Tell Gun Control Advocates to Keep Away
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
San Diego Unified Principals Are Bearing the Brunt of Budget Cuts

Help Us Raise $150k By Year End

We have no Voice without you.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time

Year-End Goal: $150k

--%
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!