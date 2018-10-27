Top Stories: Oct. 19-26

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week.

1. A Poaching Scandal Made Waves in San Diego’s Yacht Club Community

Fish and Wildlife officials have accused two of San Diego’s top yachtsmen of poaching shellfish, an odd incident that recently sent shockwaves through their genteel world. (Ry Rivard)

2. Opinion: Fool Me Twice: Don’t Trust the Architect of San Diego’s Last Bad Stadium Deal

The driver behind SDSU West is a former San Diego city manager who made a bad stadium deal once before. If Measure G passes, he’ll be sitting on both sides of the table making the decisions again. (Scott Sherman)

3. A Reader’s Guide to the Local Ballot Measures

From pot taxes to school bonds to the future of Mission Valley, San Diego voters have a lot of big decisions to make. Here’s a study guide. (Lisa Halverstadt)

4. Chula Vista Police Spent Months Planning Private Fundraiser During Work Hours

During months when it was pleading with the public to raise taxes to help fund its understaffed department, Chula Vista’s police chief and other officials spent months coordinating a private fundraiser, including asking wealthy individuals and private companies – some of whom had business before the city — for money. (Ry Rivard)

5. Everything You Need to Know About the Migrant Caravan, and Those That Came Before

The sudden attention on migrant caravans, which aren’t new, leaves out much context about the purpose of the caravans, the conditions driving Central Americans north and what will happen to them as they continue the journey. Here’s what we know. (Maya Srikrishnan)

6. Sweetwater Central Office Staff Climbed as Enrollment Dropped

The district increased its central office staff significantly over three years, even as enrollment dropped. Now the district is being forced to cut millions from its current school year. (Will Huntsberry)

7. The Vacation Rental Dilemma, Briefly Solved, Is Back Again

The City Council voted Monday to rescind strict rules passed in July that limited vacation rentals to a homeowner’s primary residence. Here’s what we know about what led up to that decision and what may be next. (Lisa Halverstadt)

8. Why Faulconer’s Power Play Is Such a Big Deal

In deciding to form a government agency to compete with SDG&E, Mayor Kevin Faulconer broke ranks from a major corporate political player and one of the region’s largest employers. (Ry Rivard)

9. Opinion: The Mayor’s Scooter Regulations Are a Good Start, But Should Go Even Further

Here’s how the city can go beyond the mayor’s proposed scooter regulations to ensure equity and safety across communities. (Barbara Bry)

10. Opinion: Despite the Personal Attacks, Measure G Is Not a Deal With Anyone but SDSU

With their support rapidly declining, Measure E backers’ only hope is to take down both initiatives, which is why, two weeks out from Election Day, they’re focused on unfairly defaming one person, a campaign volunteer who has been a forward-thinking leader in our community for decades — Jack McGrory. (Juan Vargas)