Top Stories: Oct. 26-Nov. 2

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week.
Adriana Heldiz

A young boy, part of a caravan of migrants from Central America, eats fruit with other children as they wait in line for a meal at a migrant shelter in Tijuana, Mexico. / Photo by David Maung

1. Everything You Need to Know About the Migrant Caravan, and Those That Came Before

The sudden attention on migrant caravans, which aren’t new, leaves out much context about the purpose of the caravans, the conditions driving Central Americans north and what will happen to them as they continue the journey. Here’s what we know. (Maya Srikrishnan)

2. A Reader’s Guide to the Local Ballot Measures

From pot taxes to school bonds to the future of Mission Valley, San Diego voters have a lot of big decisions to make. Here’s a study guide. (Lisa Halverstadt)

3.  Opinion: Despite the Personal Attacks, Measure G Is Not a Deal With Anyone but SDSU

With their support rapidly declining, Measure E backers’ only hope is to take down both initiatives, which is why, two weeks out from Election Day, they’re focused on unfairly defaming one person, a campaign volunteer who has been a forward-thinking leader in our community for decades — Jack McGrory. (Juan Vargas)

4. SDSU Could Have a Harder Time Filling Its ‘Innovation Hub’ Than It Lets on

San Diego State University has made its vision for an “innovation hub” a centerpiece of its plan to remake the Mission Valley stadium site. It envisions the region’s research and technology companies partnering with the university to fill the new campus. UCSD has struggled to fill similar space, and even some SDSU employees worry the university will have research space sitting empty. (Kayla Jimenez)

5. Why Faulconer’s Power Play Is Such a Big Deal

In deciding to form a government agency to compete with SDG&E, Mayor Kevin Faulconer broke ranks from a major corporate political player and one of the region’s largest employers. (Ry Rivard)

6. Politics Report: Mayor Working to Save Council President

Mayor Kevin Faulconer helped shut down two planned expenditures from the right that were going to help Myrtle Cole’s challenger, Monica Montgomery. Then the mayor himself helped raise money for Cole. (Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts)

7. Your Biggest Questions About San Diego’s Decision to Start a CCA, Answered

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer wants the city to begin buying and selling electricity for city residents. But creating a government-run power agency won’t be easy or without some risk. (Ry Rivard)

8. Opinion: Voters Should Insist on an Exceptional Plan for Mission Valley — and Measures G and E Don’t Qualify

Neither proposal on the November ballot convincingly makes the case for creating a destination in Mission Valley that fully embraces the connection between global climate change and resilient design. (Lawrence A. Herzog)

9. Most Major Donors to San Diego Unified Bond Campaigns Win Big Contracts

Eighty percent of the construction companies that donated $5,000 or more to pro-bond campaign groups in the last seven years received contracts with the San Diego Unified School District, a new Voice of San Diego investigation finds. District officials acknowledge companies donate for the chance to later win contracts but say a strong system of checks and balances keeps the process clean. (Will Hunstberry)

10. Opinion: Fool Me Twice: Don’t Trust the Architect of San Diego’s Last Bad Stadium Deal

The driver behind SDSU West is a former San Diego city manager who made a bad stadium deal once before. If Measure G passes, he’ll be sitting on both sides of the table making the decisions again. (Scott Sherman)

