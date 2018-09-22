Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Smart Local News Funded by Smart Local People

News Top Stories

Top Stories: Sept. 14-21

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Sept. 14-21.
Adriana Heldiz

Image courtesy of NBC San Diego

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Sept. 14-21.

1. The Number of Youth in Juvenile Detention in California Has Quietly Plummeted

Major portions of San Diego’s juvenile detention facilities sit empty. And it’s not just San Diego. Falling crime rates, combined with more money for prevention and a changing juvenile justice culture, have virtually emptied California’s juvenile halls. (Will Huntsberry)

2. Districts Shuffle Problem Employees to New Jobs or Schools

When San Diego County public school employees sexually harass a student or colleague, they may be transferred to another job or school site, rather than fired, public records show. The process can leave parents, students and staff unaware of a new employee’s prior misbehavior. (Ashly McGlone)

3. Opinion: Why SDSU Walked Away From the Mission Valley Stadium Negotiations

The university is motivated by expanding higher education opportunities and its campus, while the investors have an entirely different motivation. This critical difference led directly to failed negotiations over the Mission Valley site. (Sally Roush)

4. City Is Poised to Back Down on Plan to Increase Height Limit – Again

San Diego city planners are walking back plans to let developers build taller buildings near a new transit station at Tecolote Drive. Residents have fiercely opposed plans to allow more housing along the new Mid-Coast Trolley corridor. They’ve now twice won concessions from the city. (Andrew Keatts)

5. Just How Close SoccerCity and SDSU Got to a Deal and How it All Fell Apart

For a year, the mayor’s office, San Diego State University executives and FS Investors worked to put together a deal to transform the land into a joint soccer-football stadium. They came as close as it gets to an agreement, until it all fell apart. Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at how that happened. Now the onetime partners are backing competing ballot measures to reimagine Mission Valley. (Scott Lewis)

6. Grossmont School District Paid Worker Who Made Lewd Comments $80K to Leave

Grossmont Union High School District paid a warehouse worker accused of routinely ogling female students and making sexual remarks $80,000 to leave, and agreed to keep misconduct reports secret from prospective employers. The worker said he participated in lewd talk among coworkers but not in front of students. (Ashly McGlone)

7. Politics Report: Bry, Gloria Eye Mayor’s Office

SANDAG tapped its new director, but not without a bit of drama. Plus: Big spending on SoccerCity, the Politifest lineup and more. (Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts)

8. Downtown’s Free Transit Service Is San Diego’s Most Expensive by Far

The civic organizations behind Free Ride Everywhere Downtown, or FRED, consider the program a success and are even discussing expanding it. But for all the benefits, the trips cost more than twice that of a ride on public transportation. (Andrew Keatts)

9. Sacramento Report: What San Diego’s Rail-Connected Future Holds

How lawmakers lobby Gov. Jerry Brown on the bills he hasn’t signed yet, the DA has charged a woman who accused an Assembly candidate of improper behavior with making false statements and more in our weekly roundup of news from Sacramento. (Sara Libby)

10.More Than $1B Has Gone Into Opening Up the Border – Here’s What It’s Done So Far

In the last few years, the region has expanded one port of entry, opened a cross-border airport hub and a new transit center and expanded highway infrastructure near the border. A new port of entry is in the works. Here’s a rundown of the upgrades that have come online, and what we can expect to see in the near future. (Maya Srikrishnan)

Tags:

VOSD top stories
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

VOSD Podcast: The Rift That Split SoccerCity and SDSU West

Morning Report: A Guide to All the New Stuff at the Border

San Diego Explained: Ports of Entry and Their Power

What to Read Next
News

Top Stories: Aug. 24-31

Adriana Heldiz
News

Top Stories: May 25-June 1

Adriana Heldiz
News

Top Stories: May 18-25

Adriana Heldiz
News

Top Stories: May 11-18

Adriana Heldiz

Trending Stories
The Number of Youth in Juvenile Detention in California Has Quietly Plummeted
Opinion
Why SDSU Walked Away From the Mission Valley Stadium Negotiations
Districts Shuffle Problem Employees to New Jobs or Schools
Morning Report: School District Paid Worker Who Made Lewd Comments $80K to Leave
More Than $1B Has Gone Into Opening Up the Border – Here’s What It’s Done So Far
Just How Close SoccerCity and SDSU Got to a Deal and How it All Fell Apart
Poway Teachers Ousted for Relationships With Students Kept Working in Education
The Number of Youth in Juvenile Detention in California Has Quietly Plummeted
Fired Over a FedEx
What We Know About a Hillcrest Restaurant's Hazy Past and Future
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored

Upcoming Events

Loading Events
More Events

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!