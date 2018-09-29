Top Stories: Sept. 21-28

These were the most popular Voice of San Diego stories for the week of Sept. 21-28.

1. After Budget Miscalculations, Sweetwater Must ID Millions in Cuts Within Weeks

Sweetwater Union High School District miscalculated its budget for the current school year by more than $30 million. Districts must regularly make cuts and plan for budget shortfalls in the future — but Sweetwater will have to make significant cuts to the school year that has already started. (Will Huntsberry)

2. Balboa Park Groups Run Big Budgets, But Pay Virtually No Rent

Most of the nonprofits in the city-owned buildings in Balboa Park pay very little or nothing at all in rent. Over the years, the city has amassed an estimated backlog of $300 million in infrastructure and maintenance needs in Balboa Park. It begs the question: Why don’t the Balboa Park institutions that make the most money help the park by paying rent? (Kinsee Morlan)

3. A Reader’s Guide to Our Investigation of Sexual Misconduct in San Diego Public Schools

Our investigation into sexual misconduct cases in San Diego County public schools has revealed some astounding, frustrating stories of harassment and abuse by public school employees, and has exposed some stark patterns when it comes to how schools and districts handle these cases. (Ashly McGlone)

4. A River Park Runs Through Both Mission Valley Stadium Plans But Neither Is Certain

Backers of both SoccerCity and SDSU West promise that if they can get a hold of the Mission Valley stadium site, there will be a large park along the river. It is a major selling point in both plans. Yet neither ballot measure specifically guarantees the sort of park that’s long been envisioned. (Ry Rivard)

5. City Is Poised to Back Down on Plan to Increase Height Limit – Again

San Diego city planners are walking back plans to let developers build taller buildings near a new transit station at Tecolote Drive. Residents have fiercely opposed plans to allow more housing along the new Mid-Coast Trolley corridor. They’ve now twice won concessions from the city. (Andrew Keatts)

6. Progressives Eye Policy That Delivered Small Amount of Affordable Housing

Labor leaders and Democrats want to rework a city policy meant to boost affordable housing production. The potential impacts of an update to the policy are debatable but this much is certain: The sought-after change isn’t a silver bullet to San Diego’s housing shortage or even its affordable-housing shortage. (Lisa Halverstadt)

7. More Than $1B Has Gone Into Opening Up the Border – Here’s What It’s Done So Far

In the last few years, the region has expanded one port of entry, opened a cross-border airport hub and a new transit center and expanded highway infrastructure near the border. A new port of entry is in the works. Here’s a rundown of the upgrades that have come online, and what we can expect to see in the near future. (Maya Srikrishnan)

8. Politics Report: Myrtle Cole’s Position Is Not Having a Position

A San Diego special election is on the horizon, NIMBYism is being weaponized in District 6 and more in our weekly roundup of political news. (Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts)

9. Environment Report: Judge Throws Newland Sierra and Other Developments Into Limbo

Developers want to revitalize the Mission Valley stadium site with a new river park, a new desalination plan is on hold and more in our biweekly roundup of environmental news. (Ry Rivard)

10. Just How Close SoccerCity and SDSU Got to a Deal and How it All Fell Apart

For a year, the mayor’s office, San Diego State University executives and FS Investors worked to put together a deal to transform the land into a joint soccer-football stadium. They came as close as it gets to an agreement, until it all fell apart. Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at how that happened. Now the onetime partners are backing competing ballot measures to reimagine Mission Valley. (Scott Lewis)