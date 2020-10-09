Town Hall: Mayoral Candidates Address the Future of Balboa Park

Friday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m.

During this virtual town hall, mayoral candidates Todd Gloria and Barbara Bry will address the future of Balboa Park. The conversation will be moderated by Voice of San Diego CEO and Editor in Chief Scott Lewis and hosted by Friends of Balboa Park and the Balboa Park Conservancy.

If you have questions for the candidates or are interested in participating in the live chat, join the conversation on YouTube or Facebook.

Having trouble viewing this stream? You may need to refresh the page at start time to get the video to autoplay.