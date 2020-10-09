 Town Hall: Mayoral Candidates Address the Future of Balboa Park

News

News

Town Hall: Mayoral Candidates Address the Future of Balboa Park

Join us for a debate between San Diego mayoral candidates Todd Gloria and Barbara Bry, featuring their plans and ideas for Balboa Park.
Voice of San Diego

Friday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m.

During this virtual town hall, mayoral candidates Todd Gloria and Barbara Bry will address the future of Balboa Park. The conversation will be moderated by Voice of San Diego CEO and Editor in Chief Scott Lewis and hosted by Friends of Balboa Park and the Balboa Park Conservancy.

If you have questions for the candidates or are interested in participating in the live chat, join the conversation on YouTube or Facebook.

Having trouble viewing this stream? You may need to refresh the page at start time to get the video to autoplay.

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Tags:

Balboa Park Barbara Bry Todd Gloria
Show Comments
Loading

More in News

Morning Report: How to Open Schools and Other Stuff

Morning Report: What Dems Say They’d Do With County Control

Morning Report: How That Other Building Debacle Is Playing in the Mayoral Race

What to Read Next
Government

Bry Has a Different Take on Another Downtown Building Debacle

Lisa Halverstadt
Politics

VOSD Podcast: 101 Ash St. Is a Fiery Mayor's Race Issue

Nate John
Politics

Criminal Justice Reform Advocates Give Both Mayoral Candidates Mixed Reviews

Andrew Keatts
Politics

Bry: City Attorney Is Trying to Kill SDSU West Deal

Andrew Keatts

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
San Diego Democrats Struggle With Proposition 15
Sacramento Report: Winners and Losers From a Truly Bizarre Legislative Session
Opinion
San Diego Is Headed Toward Another Bad Deal Unless Leaders Intervene
Morning Report: Prop. 15 Is Breaking Dems’ Brains
New Form for Special Ed Students Triggers Parents’ Fears
La Jolla Parents Are Opting Out of San Diego Unified
San Diego Unified Sets a Date for Phase One Reopening
Morning Report: The Dreaded Purple Tier
San Diego Democrats Struggle With Proposition 15
School Sports Became ‘Clubs’ Amid the Pandemic – Now Two Coaches Are Out
This Week Is ‘Crucial’ for San Diego's Virus Fight, Scientist Warns
Here's the Deal With Going Outdoors in Coronavirusland
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
San Diego’s Curve Begins to Flatten, But End of Social Distancing Likely Weeks Away
Don't have an account? Sign Up