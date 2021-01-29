 Vaccines Are Complicating San Diego School Plans

News

News

VOSD Podcast: Vaccines Are Complicating School Plans

This week on the VOSD podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby try to piece together the school reopening puzzle while vaccine mandates make things a lot more uncertain.
Nate John
hand washing sign at a classroom sink
Classrooms at Lafayette Elementary School include sanitizing stations to prevent the spread of coronavirus. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

The road back to in-person schooling is filled with some high hurdles.

Teachers and their unions are increasingly demanding that educators be vaccinated before officials re-open schools.

This week on the VOSD podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby try to piece together the vexing vaxx puzzle. San Diego Unified School Board President Richard Barrera told the state Senate last week said vaccines were critical to teachers’ return, but also said testing infrastructure and low case rates were important as well.

But as VOSD’s Ashly McGlone reported this week, mandating vaccines is tricky business. And few school leaders — if any — seem willing to pull the trigger on making it a requirement.

Weber’s Ascent

It (almost fully) officially happened this week: San Diego Assemblywoman Shirley Weber sailed through the state Assembly and Senate confirmations to be the next secretary of state. On the way, she was drenched with praise from her colleagues.

It’s a big deal for a few reasons. For one, Weber will become the first Black person to ever serve in the role, which is responsible for the largest elections system in the country. It also puts a San Diegan into another statewide role.

What will follow is a scramble to replace her. La Mesa City Councilwoman Akilah Weber, Weber’s daughter, seems poised to make a strong showing for the seat after receiving an endorsement from Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins this week. Keep up with it all by following Libby’s newsletter, the Sacramento Report, and Lewis and Keatts’ Politics Report.

Listen Now

Apple | Google | Spotify

Tags:

San Diego Unified Schools Shirley Weber
Show Comments
Loading
Written By

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

More in News

Morning Report: The Other Big Player in the City’s Disastrous 101 Ash Deal

How a Volunteer Helped Get the City Into Its Biggest Real Estate Debacle

Morning Report: San Diegans Are Drowning in Water Debt

What to Read Next
Education

The Learning Curve: Some Say the Kids Are OK. They’re Not. Now What?

Will Huntsberry
Education

The Learning Curve: Enrollment Drops Hit Schools Rich and Poor

Will Huntsberry
Education

‘One More Hugely Disruptive Thing’: Teachers to Leave Mid-Year Under Retirement Deal

Ashly McGlone
Education

San Diego Unified Is Offering Employees a New Early Retirement Deal

Ashly McGlone
Don't have an account? Sign Up