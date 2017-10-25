News Video: 4 Myths About the Spread of Hepatitis A

News

Video: 4 Myths About the Spread of Hepatitis A

In this video explainer, we break down some of the myths surrounding San Diego’s hepatitis A outbreak, including that children are particularly vulnerable, that sewage from the Tijuana River is contributing to the problem and more.
Adriana Heldiz
A hand-washing station at 10th Avenue and C Street. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

The outbreak of hepatitis A in San Diego has caused something else to spread: myths about the disease.

So far the virus has infected 516 people and killed 19. Hepatitis A spreads when someone orally ingests trace amounts of fecal matter from someone who’s already infected. But even though city and county officials are rushing to educate the public about the disease, many falsehoods are starting to come up.

We’ve put together a short video explainer that breaks down some of the myths surrounding San Diego’s hepatitis A outbreak, including that children are particularly vulnerable, that sewage from the Tijuana River is contributing to the problem and more.

Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

