News Immigration

Video: Life After Deportation

It's been six months since Gaston Cazares was deported from San Diego, and he and his family are still trying to adjust to living on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.
Adriana Heldiz

When Gaston Cazares showed up for his annual check-in with immigration officials last year, something had changed.

Under the Obama administration, Cazares, an undocumented immigrant, was allowed to stay in San Diego despite a pending order of deportation.

“Taking into consideration the amount of time I was in the country, the fact that I didn’t have a criminal record, that I always paid my taxes, but most importantly, that I had a son with a disability,” he said. “My case was considered and eventually they let me stay in the country under certain conditions.”

One of those conditions was to report to immigration officials on an annual basis.

When Cazares checked in just days after President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2017, immigration officials decided to move forward with his deportation.

For the next couple of months, Cazares and his family rallied for support from the community in hopes of changing the minds of immigration officials. Despite gathering 32,000 signatures on a petition to keep him here and gaining national attention on his case, Cazares was deported to Mexico on Sept. 28.

It’s been six months, and Cazares says he’s still trying to adjust to life in Mexico. I caught up with Cazares in Tijuana to see how he and his family are adapting to life after deportation.

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

