 Voice of the Year 2019: Barbara Bry - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Join us!

Let's raise $200K for Voice

--%

Donate Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
News

Voice of the Year 2019: Barbara Bry

It’s not often that campaign emails spark such an immediate and visceral reaction that they succeed in framing an entire race, but that’s what Councilwoman Barbara Bry’s mayoral campaign managed to do this year.
Andrew Keatts
Councilwoman Barbara Bry speaks at a mayoral forum in Bankers Hill. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

It’s not often that campaign emails spark such an immediate and visceral reaction that they succeed in re-framing an entire race, but that’s what Councilwoman Barbara Bry’s mayoral campaign managed to do this year.

“They’re coming for our homes,” she warned in June, jumping on her opponent, Assemblyman Todd Gloria’s vote in favor of SB 330, which bars cities from decreasing the amount of homes that can be built in an area or imposing moratoriums on housing construction, while forcing them to speed up permitting times and limiting the number of public meetings that developers must hold.

She then bragged about her refusal to meet with the YIMBY Democrats of San Diego County, a local group that’s part of the “yes in my backyard” movement that advocates for building dramatically more homes in San Diego.

“I understand the corporate interests backing the ‘Yes in My Backyard’ movement,” she wrote. “That’s why many insiders refer to that group as ‘Wall Street in My Backyard.’”

The email drew an immediate reaction from the political world. Will Rodriguez-Kennedy, the newly elected chair of the county’s Democratic Party, typified that conversation when he called it “out of bounds behavior.”

“How Not To Run For Office 101: Impugning the motives of a group of middle/working class millennials who’s main fight is affordable housing from a multimillion $ home in La Jolla. Extra Credit for fearmongering w/ hyperbolic coded language that reinforces every ism possible,” he wrote on Twitter, alluding to the racism and classism that many others saw in the sentiment.

Bry and Gloria have both been seen as business-friendly Democrats throughout their local political careers, during which they had never had any meaningful policy disagreements that played out in public.

But in a race with, at that point, no major Republican contenders, Bry found a distinguishing topic.

And in doing, she picked up the torch of a movement that has a long history in San Diego politics, and which has been well represented in recent city decisions. Residents who like their neighborhoods the way they are and aren’t moved by the city’s various commitments to become a denser, more urban and transit-connected place seem to have found a mayoral candidate willing to run on their issues.

And for Bry, the position on development aligned well with two other areas on which she had already staked a claim. Her “they’re coming for our homes” warning fit in perfectly with her position against motorized scooters and short-term vacation rentals.

Bry succeeded in depicting her position when she adopted a CityBeat cartoon into a new campaign ad. Standing over a neighborhood of single-family homes, an enlarged Bry stands with her hands on her hips, wearing a cape. A protector from creeping urbanism and all it entails.

Behind his campaign, Gloria now has the Democratic Party, labor unions and the Chamber of Commerce, a unified coalition of often-opposing forces that we thought we’d never see. But behind her, Bry is testing the power of a populist movement that likes its neighborhood as is.

Another mayoral candidate, activist Tasha Williamson, drew raucous applause at VOSD’s Politifest when she declared, “We are talking about scooters and bikes so passionately, but I can’t get police officers to stop killing people.”

It was a passionate plea for San Diego to pay attention to some of its most uncomfortable challenges. But it was also an acknowledgement that, for better or worse, the mayoral debate so far – thanks to Bry – has been almost exclusively about how the city should grow (and if it should grow), and whether candidates stand with residents or developers.

This is part of our Voice of the Year package, highlighting the people who played a major role in shaping civic discussion in 2019.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Tags:

Barbara Bry
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Andrew Keatts

Andrew Keatts is assistant editor and senior investigative reporter for Voice of San Diego. He can be reached directly at andrew.keatts@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0529.

More in News

Waldron, Atkins Urge Trump to Release Homeless Numbers

Morning Report: Meet the Voice of the Year

Voice of the Year 2019: Keashonna Christopher

What to Read Next
Politics

Politics Report: Populist Bry Campaign Scores Populist Endorsement

Andrew Keatts and Scott Lewis
Politics

5 Key Moments From an Environmental Mayoral Debate

Andrew Keatts
Politics

‘They’re Coming for Our Homes’: Bry Blasts YIMBY Movement

Scott Lewis
News

Friday 5: Proposition B, Pure Water Cost, Problem Principals

Adriana Heldiz

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Join us!

Lets raise $200K by Dec 31
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
--%

Trending Stories
San Diego Unified's Budget Woes Widen to Include Potential Layoffs
Politics Report: Populist Bry Campaign Scores Populist Endorsement
Dem Club Drama Is Still Raging Behind the Scenes in D1 Supes Race
San Ysidro School District Kicked Out a Homeless Student Over a Paperwork Problem
Morning Report: San Diego Unified Is Now Eyeing Layoffs
San Marcos Elementary Lost Nearly Half Its Teaching Staff in One Year
It’s Official: Thomas Jefferson Law School Will Lose Its National Accreditation
Escondido Mayor Pulls Support for Colleague, Endorses Her Opponent
How San Diego Unified Blew Up Its ‘Balanced’ Budget
Grim Financial Reality Is Settling in at SANDAG
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Politics Report: Stephan Drops the GOP
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!