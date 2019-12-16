 Voice of the Year 2019: Eddie Gallagher
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Join us!

Let's raise $200K for Voice

--%

Donate Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
News

Voice of the Year 2019: Eddie Gallagher

Eddie Gallagher’s case elevated an important question: What good is military justice when the commander in chief won’t take his thumb off the scale?
Jesse Marx
Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, right, walks with his wife, Andrea Gallagher as they arrive to military court on Naval Base San Diego in July 2019. / Photo by Steve Walsh, KPBS

Objectively speaking, Eddie Gallagher’s trial was bonkers.

The Navy SEAL chief was accused of stabbing a teenage prisoner to death in 2017 and then intimidating witnesses. Every few days, there seemed a new twist. In June, for instance, the lead military prosecutor was cast out for spying on Gallagher’s defense team and a reporter. Then the star witness, a medic who’d been granted immunity, changed his story on the stand. It was he, and not Gallagher, who had suffocated and killed the boy, he said.

In the end, a jury acquitted Gallagher on all but one charge: taking pictures alongside a dead combatant.

The violent events occurred overseas, and the politics of it played out largely in D.C. But the San Diego case shed light on SEAL culture and the difficulty that soldiers face when attempting to report one another for war crimes.

That conversation got the attention of Rep. Duncan Hunter. The congressman tried to downplay the seriousness of the charges by admitting that he, too, had posed with a dead combatant and probably killed “hundreds of civilians,” including children, on the battlefield.

At Hunter’s insistence, President Donald Trump campaigned on behalf of Gallagher, echoing statements made by the SEALs’ family and legal team. One senior Navy official would later complain to the Union-Tribune that Trump was making decisions based on “bad” information from people on Fox News.

After the trial, Navy officials insisted that Gallagher would be held accountable. Instead, Trump restored Gallagher’s rank and pay, overruling the typical chain of command and protecting him from any further punishments. The president’s interventions in the case and the Pentagon hierarchy culminated last month in the firing of Navy Secretary Richard Spencer.

Days later, the top admiral of the Navy, Michael Gilday, issued a memo urging all personnel to hold one another to a high ethical standard. “I’m counting on each of you to set a strong personal example of responsible behavior, both on and off duty,” he wrote.

Nationally, the case elevated an important question: What good is military justice when the commander in chief won’t take his thumb off the scale?

This is part of our Voice of the Year package, highlighting the people who played a major role in shaping civic discussion in 2019.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Jesse Marx

Jesse Marx is associate editor at Voice of San Diego. He writes about the San Diego metro. Contact him by email or through Twitter.

More in News

Voice of the Year 2019: Keashonna Christopher

Voice of the Year 2019: Nathan Fletcher

Voice of the Year 2019: Mark Kersey, Brian Maienschein, Summer Stephan

What to Read Next
Government

California, Land of the Fees

Lyle Moran
Politics

Gaspar's Ballot Statement Is Quite Something

Scott Lewis
News

Waldron, Atkins Urge Trump to Release Homeless Numbers

Lisa Halverstadt
News

Morning Report: Meet the Voice of the Year

Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Join us!

Lets raise $200K by Dec 31
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
--%

Trending Stories
Politics Report: Populist Bry Campaign Scores Populist Endorsement
San Diego Unified's Budget Woes Widen to Include Potential Layoffs
Dem Club Drama Is Still Raging Behind the Scenes in D1 Supes Race
San Ysidro School District Kicked Out a Homeless Student Over a Paperwork Problem
Morning Report: San Diego Unified Is Now Eyeing Layoffs
San Marcos Elementary Lost Nearly Half Its Teaching Staff in One Year
It’s Official: Thomas Jefferson Law School Will Lose Its National Accreditation
Escondido Mayor Pulls Support for Colleague, Endorses Her Opponent
How San Diego Unified Blew Up Its ‘Balanced’ Budget
Grim Financial Reality Is Settling in at SANDAG
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Politics Report: Stephan Drops the GOP
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!