 Voice of the Year 2019: Jim Desmond
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Join us!

Let's raise $200K for Voice

--%

Donate Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
News

Voice of the Year 2019: Jim Desmond

Jim Desmond has given a voice to rural and suburban residents who have no real interest in spending a lot of money to make transit as fast and convenient as driving – especially if that spending comes at the expense of highways.
Andrew Keatts
Jim Desmond appears at Golden Hall on Election Night. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

As much as Hasan Ikhrata has done to give voice to pro-transit advocates who never thought they were reflected in regional decision-making, County Supervisor Jim Desmond has done the same for the North County and East County leaders (and the constituents they represent) who want to remind Ikhrata that they quite like their cars and would really prefer spending less time in traffic.

On the day Ikhrata vision to revolutionize the region’s transit system to truly compete with cars on highways, during a board meeting where it was clear many officials had serious reservations, SANDAG staged a press conference to reinforce that everyone was on the same page. Desmond was having none of it, and took every opportunity to say he expected any future plan to reflect previous promises made for highway expansions.

Desmond has emerged as the leader of a group of electeds who are not on board with Ikhrata’s vision. They’ve appeared on TV and talk radio to scandalize plans to reprioritize funding from an existing tax measure before much more quietly winning a vote that shifted spending on certain freeways to instead be spent on other freeways. They’ve dubbed Ikhrata’s call for congestion pricing “track and tax,” and pledged to go down with the ship before anything like that is implemented.

But just as Ikhrata has revealed that just because no one ever used to argue at SANDAG, it did not mean they actually all agreed, Desmond has successfully demonstrated that just because the state passed laws mandating greenhouse gas reductions, and just because SANDAG or individual cities have committed to getting residents out of cars and onto bikes or busses or trolleys, it doesn’t mean everyone is on board with whatever changes are necessary to make that happen.

SANDAG will release its new transportation vision next year. Maybe the contentious year between the board and its director will be put to bed, and everyone will sing kumbaya in the end.

Or, maybe Desmond will continue to give voice to rural and suburban residents who want regional leaders to know that they have no real interest in spending a lot of money to make transit as fast and convenient as driving – especially if that spending comes at the expense of highways.

This is part of our Voice of the Year package, highlighting the people who played a major role in shaping civic discussion in 2019.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Tags:

Jim Desmond
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Andrew Keatts

Andrew Keatts is assistant editor and senior investigative reporter for Voice of San Diego. He can be reached directly at andrew.keatts@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0529.

More in News

Waldron, Atkins Urge Trump to Release Homeless Numbers

Morning Report: Meet the Voice of the Year

Voice of the Year 2019: Nathan Fletcher

What to Read Next
Politics

Transit Opponents Fail to Force SANDAG to Reverse Course

Andrew Keatts
Government

After Decades Marked by Sameness, the Board of Supervisors Is Changing Rapidly

Lisa Halverstadt
Politics

Desmond, a Union Guy, Blasted Unions on Airport Vote

Scott Lewis
News

VOSD Podcast: Small Cities Say They've Lost Their Voice at SANDAG

Kinsee Morlan

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Join us!

Lets raise $200K by Dec 31
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
--%

Trending Stories
San Diego Unified's Budget Woes Widen to Include Potential Layoffs
Politics Report: Populist Bry Campaign Scores Populist Endorsement
Dem Club Drama Is Still Raging Behind the Scenes in D1 Supes Race
San Ysidro School District Kicked Out a Homeless Student Over a Paperwork Problem
Morning Report: San Diego Unified Is Now Eyeing Layoffs
San Marcos Elementary Lost Nearly Half Its Teaching Staff in One Year
It’s Official: Thomas Jefferson Law School Will Lose Its National Accreditation
Escondido Mayor Pulls Support for Colleague, Endorses Her Opponent
How San Diego Unified Blew Up Its ‘Balanced’ Budget
Grim Financial Reality Is Settling in at SANDAG
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Politics Report: Stephan Drops the GOP
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!