 Voice of the Year 2019: Lorena Gonzalez
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Join us!

Let's raise $200K for Voice

--%

Donate Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
News

Voice of the Year 2019: Lorena Gonzalez

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez played a leading role in a number of high-profile conversations this year, but they all pale in comparison to the discussion about what it means to be an employee.
Sara Libby
Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez speaks to a crowd assembled for the Sen. Elizabeth Warren. / Photo by Vito Di Stefano

When the Voice of San Diego crew sits down to deliberate the Voice of the Year list, we set a pretty high bar for elected officials, who, by virtue of their job, are newsmakers to begin with.

If they have an especially high-profile role and a tendency to regularly generate media coverage, we move the bar even higher. Thus, the bar is set about as high as it can go for Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, who has both a powerful role as chair of the Assembly Appropriations Committee and who consistently speaks out on controversial issues. Yet Gonzalez cleared the bar this year with room to spare.

Her profile has grown so large that when San Diego Republican Party Chairman Tony Krvaric lobs insults, he uses Gonzalez as a stand-in for the Democratic Party itself, and refers to her husband, County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, not by name but as “Lorena Gonzalez’s husband.” (Score one for equality, I guess, that men can now share the honor of being derided as nameless spouses.)

She tackles so many gnarly issues that even the measures that don’t generate as much coverage would probably qualify as the most high-profile thing any other legislator had ever done. This year alone, she passed a law ending mandatory arbitration as a condition of employment, and one extending the statute of limitations for victims of childhood abuse – both monumental shifts whose impacts will reverberate nationally. And yet, those were not in the top two of her biggest endeavors this year. (Let me reiterate: Gonzalez’s third-most high-profile measure this year could bankrupt the Catholic Church.)

Gonzalez once again took a leading role, alongside Sen. Richard Pan, in an effort to rein in vaccine exemptions, re-igniting a volatile conversation about the line between personal medical choices and societal responsibility. That conversation grew so loud and unruly that it resulted in an assault on Pan, and multiple disruptions to legislative proceedings, culminating in the most memorable one, in which a demonstrator threw a cup of menstrual blood onto lawmakers in the Senate chambers.

But each of those efforts pales in comparison to the discussion Gonzalez led this year about what it means to be an employee.

AB 5, which was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, limits the instances in which employers can classify workers as independent contractors. The law was aimed at providing more security and protection for gig workers and others, but the debate over it grew like a sinkhole, swallowing up everyone from strippers to truck drivers to freelance journalists.

At times, Gonzalez has tried to have it both ways: She’s responded to criticisms of the law by insisting she was merely codifying an existing state Supreme Court decision laying out who qualifies as an employee, but has also reveled in pointing out the sweeping, historic change AB 5 represents.

Either way, the discussion won’t be dying down anytime soon. Virtually all of the leading Democratic presidential candidates have weighed in on AB 5 and incorporated some version of it into their labor platforms. Meanwhile, gig companies like Uber and Doordash have poured tens of millions of dollars into an effort to overturn the law at the ballot box next year. (Uber has simultaneously argued that the law doesn’t actually apply to its drivers, a curious position for a company investing so much in destroying it.)

One of the most pervasive critiques of San Diego is that its leaders are terrified of rocking the boat, and therefore rarely accomplish big things. Gonzalez this year ensured that anyone making that argument will have to include an asterisk so big it would block out the sun.

This is part of our Voice of the Year package, highlighting the people who played a major role in shaping civic discussion in 2019.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Sara Libby

Sara Libby is VOSD’s managing editor. She oversees VOSD’s newsroom and its content. You can reach her at sara.libby@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0526.

More in News

Voice of the Year 2019: Keashonna Christopher

Voice of the Year 2019: Nathan Fletcher

Voice of the Year 2019: Mark Kersey, Brian Maienschein, Summer Stephan

What to Read Next
Government

California, Land of the Fees

Lyle Moran
Politics

Gaspar's Ballot Statement Is Quite Something

Scott Lewis
News

Waldron, Atkins Urge Trump to Release Homeless Numbers

Lisa Halverstadt
News

Morning Report: Meet the Voice of the Year

Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Join us!

Lets raise $200K by Dec 31
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
--%

Trending Stories
San Diego Unified's Budget Woes Widen to Include Potential Layoffs
Politics Report: Populist Bry Campaign Scores Populist Endorsement
Dem Club Drama Is Still Raging Behind the Scenes in D1 Supes Race
San Ysidro School District Kicked Out a Homeless Student Over a Paperwork Problem
Opinion
La Bodega's Exit Marks a Make-or-Break Moment for Barrio Logan
San Marcos Elementary Lost Nearly Half Its Teaching Staff in One Year
It’s Official: Thomas Jefferson Law School Will Lose Its National Accreditation
Escondido Mayor Pulls Support for Colleague, Endorses Her Opponent
How San Diego Unified Blew Up Its ‘Balanced’ Budget
Grim Financial Reality Is Settling in at SANDAG
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Politics Report: Stephan Drops the GOP
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!