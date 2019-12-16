 Voice of the Year 2019: Shirley Weber
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Join us!

Let's raise $200K for Voice

--%

Donate Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
News

Voice of the Year 2019: Shirley Weber

When a historic police shooting bill came to the Assembly floor this year, lawmakers one after the other talked as much about the bill’s author, Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, as the massive change they were about to usher in.
Sara Libby
Assemblywoman Shirley Weber / Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

A lot of conversations about police reform in Sacramento don’t end up being much of a conversation at all – powerful police unions brand proposals as anti-cop, effectively shutting down any meaningful debate.

That was not what happened with AB 392. And that’s because of Assemblywoman Shirley Weber.

The bill represented the first substantial changes to California law guiding police use of deadly force in a century.

This particular reform was even more controversial than most because police contended it would put their lives at risk. Indeed, for a time, the bill was on life support: It was put on ice last year when lawmakers recognized that they likely couldn’t get a deal done in time.

Yet instead of dying, the bill roared back to life. Eventually, in a shock, police unions dropped their opposition. When the measure came to the Assembly floor, lawmakers one after the other talked as much about Weber herself as the historic change they were about to usher in.

Republican Assemblyman James Gallagher said he started off as a strong opponent of the bill, but that Weber listened to him, worked hard to address his concerns and had put forward a fair compromise.

“In my entire elected experience, never has a bill consumed my thinking as this has,” said Republican Assemblyman Tom Lackey, a former California Highway Patrol officer. “We need to have balance and we need to recognize when we have something that’s bringing us together, and I believe that this bill does that.”

With a Democratic supermajority in the Legislature, Weber didn’t necessarily need Republicans’ support in order to get AB 392 across the finish line. She got it anyway.

Many advocates agreed the reform was long overdue. But virtually everyone who observed the process agreed on something else, too: that no politician but Weber could have pulled off such a feat.

This is part of our Voice of the Year package, highlighting the people who played a major role in shaping civic discussion in 2019.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Tags:

Shirley Weber
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Sara Libby

Sara Libby is VOSD’s managing editor. She oversees VOSD’s newsroom and its content. You can reach her at sara.libby@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0526.

More in News

Waldron, Atkins Urge Trump to Release Homeless Numbers

Morning Report: Meet the Voice of the Year

Voice of the Year 2019: Nathan Fletcher

What to Read Next
Government

Sacramento Report: The Big, Gnarly Issue Shirley Weber Plans to Tackle Next

Sara Libby
Government

The Most Noteworthy Moments From the Assembly's Police Shooting Bill Vote

Sara Libby
Government

Sacramento Report: Police Shooting Bill Gets a Green Light

Sara Libby
Government

Sacramento Report: The Suspense Is Over (for Now)

Sara Libby

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Join us!

Lets raise $200K by Dec 31
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
--%

Trending Stories
Politics Report: Populist Bry Campaign Scores Populist Endorsement
San Diego Unified's Budget Woes Widen to Include Potential Layoffs
Dem Club Drama Is Still Raging Behind the Scenes in D1 Supes Race
San Ysidro School District Kicked Out a Homeless Student Over a Paperwork Problem
Opinion
La Bodega's Exit Marks a Make-or-Break Moment for Barrio Logan
San Marcos Elementary Lost Nearly Half Its Teaching Staff in One Year
It’s Official: Thomas Jefferson Law School Will Lose Its National Accreditation
Escondido Mayor Pulls Support for Colleague, Endorses Her Opponent
How San Diego Unified Blew Up Its ‘Balanced’ Budget
Grim Financial Reality Is Settling in at SANDAG
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Politics Report: Stephan Drops the GOP
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!