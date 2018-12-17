Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

Support Our Year-End Campaign

Help us raise $175K by December 31

--%

Donate today and your gift will be matched!

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
News Nonfeature Voice of the Year

Voice of the Year: Ann Smith

Ann Smith does not seek out the spotlight, but she has disrupted City Hall for months to come.
Scott Lewis

Ann Smith / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

It is not getting much attention but right now, in the bowels of San Diego City Hall, a group is meeting regularly to try to figure out how the city will handle one of the gnarliest problems it has ever faced: The non-zero chance that a now 6-year-old ballot initiative that ended guaranteed pensions for future employees could be completely invalidated.

In August, the California Supreme Court ruled that the city and former Mayor Jerry Sanders had broken the law in 2012 by refusing to meet with city employee unions before pursuing the ballot measure, known as Proposition B.

That was just the beginning. Now, a lower court must decide what that means. Should the appellate court invalidate Proposition B completely? Can it even do that? Is there a lighter remedy? In the most serious scenario, the city would have to somehow claw back all the 401(k)-style pensions it has set up and rebuild a pension system for the thousands of new city employees it has hired since 2012.

The spectrum of potential resolutions to the dilemma is mind-bending.

And the city may not take it seriously until it exhausts another hope: The City Council voted in October to appeal the California Supreme Court’s ruling all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The argument? That Sanders is an individual with free speech rights who had every right to pursue whatever he wanted.

That appeal has not even been filed yet, though. It will likely come in the next few days. Then, the Supreme Court can accept the petition, which may delay the decision for years, or justices could decline to hear it, letting the ruling stand.

All of this is the result of attorney Ann Smith, who represented the Municipal Employees Association, the largest union of city employees. The state Supreme Court ruling was a vindication of her insight years ago that Sanders, as CEO of the city, the chief labor negotiator, had an obligation to meet with the union before pursuing such a dramatic change to their benefits. She gave him ample opportunity to do that, and then methodically tore apart the city’s arguments every step of the way until that high court victory.

Smith does not seek out the spotlight but she is relentless and skilled and has disrupted City Hall for months to come.

This is part of our 2018 Voice of the Year list, profiling the people who kick-started San Diego’s biggest civic discussions over the past year.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Scott Lewis

Scott Lewis oversees Voice of San Diego’s operations, website and daily functions as Editor in Chief. He also writes about local politics, where he frequently breaks news and goes back and forth with local political figures. Contact Scott at scott.lewis@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0527, and follow him on Twitter at @vosdscott.

More in News

Voice of the Year: Caravan Members

Voice of the Year: Bros on Scooters

Voice of the Year: Kristin Gaspar

What to Read Next
News

Morning Report: See Who Made Our Voice of the Year List

Voice of San Diego
News

Voice of the Year: Duncan Hunter

Jesse Marx
News

Voice of the Year: Carl DeMaio

Sara Libby
News

Voice of the Year: John Brady

Lisa Halverstadt

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
Private School Says It's Happy to Have Teacher Who Lost Credential Over Abuse, Harassment Incidents
Mickey's House No Longer: Union Members Oust Kasparian in Landslide
Border Report: 'Many People Are Using Haitians to Discriminate Against Hondurans'
‘What Else Are We Gonna Do?’: Sweetwater Grapples With an Unsustainable Financial Future
Data Shows San Diego Officials Misled the Public on Potential Source of Lead in Water
This Marijuana Business Dispute Just Took a Weird, Dark Turn
How San Diego Is Pushing Back Against ‘Zero Tolerance’ at the Border
North County Report: Escondido Goes From MAGA to Mariachi
Police Arrested Montgomery High Students in Operation Disguised as Active Shooter Drill
Private School Says It's Happy to Have Teacher Who Lost Credential Over Abuse, Harassment Incidents
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time

Help us raise $175K by Dec. 31

--%
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!

Stand up for local, independent journalism in San Diego.