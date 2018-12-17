Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

Support Our Year-End Campaign

Help us raise $175K by December 31

--%

Donate today and your gift will be matched!

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
News Nonfeature Voice of the Year

Voice of the Year: Bros on Scooters

Having abandoned neck ties and legalized marijuana, Californians always need something new to tsk tsk. This year, we had dockless motorized scooters and the bros who rode them.
Ry Rivard

Razor USA is the latest company to spread its shareable electric scooters around San Diego. / Photo by Kinsee Morlan

Earlier this year, on another great San Diego day, a bro on a motorized scooter slammed into a brick storefront and toppled partway through an open waist-high window. Bystanders turned toward the one-man pileup in time to see the bro hobble back onto the scooter and speed off, straight up the middle of 30th Street’s sidewalk.

Having abandoned neck ties, liberalized sexual relations and legalized marijuana, Californians always need something new to tsk tsk. This year, we had dockless motorized scooters and the bros who rode them.

The scooters came out of nowhere, dropped on city sidewalks by companies with cute names – Bird, Lime, etc. The bros came from where they usually come from – brunch, Michigan, O.B.

The nattering nabobs, like former City Councilwoman Lorie Zapf or the Union-Tribune, appeared with pitchforks. She wanted to ban scooters from boardwalks, the paper ran a half-dozen stories on an unregulated industry endangering the whole of decent society and so on. Their gall was a sight to see, given a leading cause of both climate change and accidental death is cars. Scooters are, what, a leading cause of fun?

That said, the riders didn’t do themselves any favors: Two bros, one scooter. Parents riding with little kids. Blitzing down sidewalks. Drinking and riding. Ignoring common courtesy, not to mention traffic signs.

These scooters will likely follow their kith and kin the Segway and the Vespa into near-oblivion. Yet for one bright summer they showed us how wasteful cars are, how plodding bicycles can be and how it’s easier to invent a whole new industry than for city officials to run a decent public transit system.

These scooter companies, of course, are backed by big venture capital firms. And, like Uber and Lyft before them, they get what they want, the law as it existed be damned. One could wonder if there should be blood on the hands of whatever fool suggested scooter bros could spare themselves the trouble of wearing helmets – as was the old law. Or, one could realize it was inevitable that a bill making helmets optional for adults would become law without much fuss in Sacramento. The new law also limits speeds and bans these things from being ridden wantonly on sidewalks, saving innocent storefronts, if not lives.

This is part of our 2018 Voice of the Year list, profiling the people who kick-started San Diego’s biggest civic discussions over the past year.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Ry Rivard

Ry Rivard is a reporter for Voice of San Diego. He writes about water and power. You can reach him at ry.rivard@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.550.5665.

More in News

Voice of the Year: Caravan Members

Voice of the Year: Kristin Gaspar

The 2018 Voice of the Year Is ...

What to Read Next
News

Morning Report: See Who Made Our Voice of the Year List

Voice of San Diego
News

Voice of the Year: Duncan Hunter

Jesse Marx
News

Voice of the Year: Carl DeMaio

Sara Libby
News

Voice of the Year: John Brady

Lisa Halverstadt

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
Private School Says It's Happy to Have Teacher Who Lost Credential Over Abuse, Harassment Incidents
Mickey's House No Longer: Union Members Oust Kasparian in Landslide
Border Report: 'Many People Are Using Haitians to Discriminate Against Hondurans'
‘What Else Are We Gonna Do?’: Sweetwater Grapples With an Unsustainable Financial Future
Data Shows San Diego Officials Misled the Public on Potential Source of Lead in Water
This Marijuana Business Dispute Just Took a Weird, Dark Turn
How San Diego Is Pushing Back Against ‘Zero Tolerance’ at the Border
North County Report: Escondido Goes From MAGA to Mariachi
Police Arrested Montgomery High Students in Operation Disguised as Active Shooter Drill
Private School Says It's Happy to Have Teacher Who Lost Credential Over Abuse, Harassment Incidents
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time

Help us raise $175K by Dec. 31

--%
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!

Stand up for local, independent journalism in San Diego.