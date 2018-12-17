Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

Support Our Year-End Campaign

Help us raise $175K by December 31

--%

Donate today and your gift will be matched!

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
News Nonfeature Voice of the Year

Voice of the Year: Dana Sabraw

Judge Dana Sabraw, who is neither an immigration advocate nor a member of the Trump administration, made it clear: Family separations were happening, and they were both legally improper and immoral.
Maya Srikrishnan
Dana Sabraw

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw / Photo courtesy of Southern District of California

In June, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen made a strange declaration on Twitter. The Trump administration, she wrote, did not have a policy of separating parents from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Meanwhile, news outlets like ProPublica were posting excruciating audio of children being dragged from their families.

It was amid that chaotic, confusing and emotionally wrought backdrop that Judge Dana Sabraw weighed in on an existing case, filed before the government’s zero-tolerance policy had officially begun, challenging the government’s practice of separating families.

The ACLU had filed the lawsuit in February, alleging that an asylum-seeking woman from the Democratic Republic of Congo, who had asked for asylum at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in November 2017, had been unjustly and unnecessarily separated from her then 6-year-old daughter.

As the federal government drastically increased separations after its zero-tolerance policy went into effect and it began to criminally prosecute parents who had crossed between ports of entry with their children, the case garnered national attention.

Sabraw, who is neither an immigration advocate nor a member of the Trump administration, made it clear: Family separations were happening, and they were both legally improper and immoral.

The allegations in the lawsuit “sufficiently describe government conduct that arbitrarily tears at the sacred bond between parent and child. … Such conduct, if true, as it is assumed to be on the present motion, is brutal, offensive, and fails to comport with traditional notions of fair play and decency,” Sabraw wrote in an order halting the separations.

Sabraw’s order – a measured but forceful rebuke from a third party – confirmed to an outraged nation that in denying that the separations were happening, or casting them as beneficial and necessary, the administration was essentially gaslighting its citizens.

Sabraw then oversaw a months-long process to reunite thousands of children with their parents. At times, he praised the administration for its efforts. Some family separations, however, have still taken place in cases where the government officials alleged the parent has a criminal history, if they believe the child is not related to the adult or if there are other safety or health issues – situations that were not included in Sabraw’s order.

Sabraw was nominated by President George W. Bush and confirmed by the Senate in 2003. Before that he was a Superior Court judge in San Diego. He is married to San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan.

Friends and attorneys described him to the Union-Tribune as a brilliant and even-handed jurist who’s willing to tackle complex legal issues. He certainly did that this year, with the eyes of the nation watching.

This is part of our 2018 Voice of the Year list, profiling the people who kick-started San Diego’s biggest civic discussions over the past year.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Maya Srikrishnan

Maya Srikrishnan is a reporter for Voice of San Diego. She writes about the U.S.-Mexico border and immigration issues in San Diego County. She can be reached at maya.srikrishnan@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

Voice of the Year: Caravan Members

Voice of the Year: Bros on Scooters

Voice of the Year: Kristin Gaspar

What to Read Next
News

Morning Report: See Who Made Our Voice of the Year List

Voice of San Diego
News

Voice of the Year: Duncan Hunter

Jesse Marx
News

Voice of the Year: Carl DeMaio

Sara Libby
News

Voice of the Year: John Brady

Lisa Halverstadt

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
Private School Says It's Happy to Have Teacher Who Lost Credential Over Abuse, Harassment Incidents
Mickey's House No Longer: Union Members Oust Kasparian in Landslide
‘What Else Are We Gonna Do?’: Sweetwater Grapples With an Unsustainable Financial Future
Border Report: 'Many People Are Using Haitians to Discriminate Against Hondurans'
Data Shows San Diego Officials Misled the Public on Potential Source of Lead in Water
This Marijuana Business Dispute Just Took a Weird, Dark Turn
How San Diego Is Pushing Back Against ‘Zero Tolerance’ at the Border
North County Report: Escondido Goes From MAGA to Mariachi
Police Arrested Montgomery High Students in Operation Disguised as Active Shooter Drill
‘What Else Are We Gonna Do?’: Sweetwater Grapples With an Unsustainable Financial Future
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time

Help us raise $175K by Dec. 31

--%
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!

Stand up for local, independent journalism in San Diego.