 Voice of the Year: Dr. Tara Zandvliet
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

Join us!

Let's raise $200K for Voice

--%

Donate Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
News

Voice of the Year: Dr. Tara Zandvliet

One of the loudest, most intense public debates of the year started with a quiet medical practice in South Park.
Will Huntsberry
The exterior of Dr. Tara Zandvliet’s office in South Park / Photo by Megan Wood

Dr. Tara Zandvliet didn’t intend to be a Voice of the Year.

She had a quiet practice in South Park, where many vaccine-skeptical parents found her by word of mouth. If they could show her a family history of autoimmune disorder – even psoriasis and eczema qualified – she would write their child a medical exemption from vaccination.

By her estimation, Zandvliet has written roughly 1,000 exemptions. At $180 per exemption, she made nearly $200,000 in her small corner of the market. But the general public had no idea Zandvliet was Southern California’s vaccine exemption doctor of choice.

Then in March, her business attracted more attention than she ever wanted. A Voice of San Diego investigation revealed that Zandvliet had written nearly a third of all vaccine exemptions in San Diego Unified School District.

Legislators – like Sen. Richard Pan and Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez – swiftly reacted to crack down on what Pan called “unscrupulous” physicians looking to make a buck who were gravely endangering the community.

Pan and Gonzalez wanted public health officials to oversee vaccine exemptions, so that doctors like Zandvliet would no longer be able to write them for reasons that fall outside the generally recognized standard of care.

The anti-vaxx movement quickly rallied, staging rowdy protests in Sacramento.

Pan got shoved on the street by a man live-streaming the attack.  A woman tossed a menstrual cup full of blood onto the floor of the state Senate. Gov. Newsom hesitated, suggesting he might not sign the new legislation.

After months of debate that echoed out across the entire state, Pan and Gonzalez were successful. They passed a bill that will make it easier for state officials to crack down on doctors writing bogus exemptions. Zandvliet has also been charged with gross negligence by the state Medical Board.

This is part of our Voice of the Year package, highlighting the people who played a major role in shaping civic discussion in 2019.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Tags:

Dr. Tara Zandvliet vaccine
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Will Huntsberry

Will Huntsberry is a reporter for Voice of San Diego. He writes about education, schools and children in San Diego County. Please reach out with tips or ideas to willh@vosd.org or 619-693-6249.

More in News

Waldron, Atkins Urge Trump to Release Homeless Numbers

Morning Report: Meet the Voice of the Year

Voice of the Year 2019: Keashonna Christopher

What to Read Next
News

Medical Board Charges San Diego Doctor Who's Doled Out Dozens of Vaccine Exemptions

Will Huntsberry
Education

The Local Schools and Doctors Likeliest to Be Impacted by the New Vaccine Law

Will Huntsberry
Government

San Diego Explained: The Next Showdown Over Vaccine Exemptions

Adriana Heldiz
News

The Learning Curve: San Diego’s Vaccine Exemption Doctor of Choice, in Her Own Words

Will Huntsberry

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Join us!

Lets raise $200K by Dec 31
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
--%

Trending Stories
Politics Report: Populist Bry Campaign Scores Populist Endorsement
San Diego Unified's Budget Woes Widen to Include Potential Layoffs
Dem Club Drama Is Still Raging Behind the Scenes in D1 Supes Race
San Ysidro School District Kicked Out a Homeless Student Over a Paperwork Problem
Opinion
La Bodega's Exit Marks a Make-or-Break Moment for Barrio Logan
San Marcos Elementary Lost Nearly Half Its Teaching Staff in One Year
It’s Official: Thomas Jefferson Law School Will Lose Its National Accreditation
Escondido Mayor Pulls Support for Colleague, Endorses Her Opponent
How San Diego Unified Blew Up Its ‘Balanced’ Budget
Grim Financial Reality Is Settling in at SANDAG
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Suicide at Central Library Highlights Its Place in City's Mental Health Crisis
Politics Report: Stephan Drops the GOP
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!