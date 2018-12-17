Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

Support Our Year-End Campaign

Help us raise $175K by December 31

--%

Donate today and your gift will be matched!

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
News Nonfeature Voice of the Year

Voice of the Year: Tasha Williamson

Tasha Williamson is what some officials derisively call an “agitator,” and she seems to welcome the attack. She’s also a capable and effective spokesperson for neighborhoods of color.
Jesse Marx

Tasha Williams speaks at a protest over the death of Earl McNeil. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

You may not know Tasha Williamson, but there’s a better chance you know the people she’s helped lift into the spotlight.

Victor Ortega. Alfred Olango. Earl McNeil.

All are dead.

As co-founder of the San Diego Compassion Project, Williamson comforts family members who’ve lost loved ones to police violence and directs them to whatever resources they may need in those dark moments. Most of that occurs behind the scenes. In public, she’s often the first to bang the drum, and her drum rings loudest.

Williamson is what some officials derisively call an “agitator,” and she seems to welcome the attack. She’s also a capable and effective spokesperson for neighborhoods of color, organizing press conferences, sometimes several in the course of a single week — and then stepping aside, so others can talk.

Williamson has been engaged in this type of public activism for years and she’s been recognized for it repeatedly. But she took her work to another level in 2018.

On May 26, Earl McNeil, a mentally ill black man, approached the National City police station. He was high and talking gibberish and struggled with officers. Police put him in a restraining device and eventually he stopped breathing, falling into a coma. His family took him off life support about two weeks later.

Outraged, Williamson mobilized other activists. Together, they disrupted several public meetings over the summer, demanding that more information about McNeil’s death be released to the public, including police body camera footage.

National City officials refused, and several responded with disdain, which only heightened the tension. Williamson and others were arrested at one meeting in June. The following month, they were greeted outside City Hall by a small army of police in riot gear.

In September, a medical examiner’s report listed the cause of McNeil’s death — brought on by meth, agitation and respiratory compromise — as a “homicide” but concluded that the officers had not intended to cause harm. The district attorney’s office cleared the law enforcement personnel who came into contact with McNeil of criminal liability.

Months of unrest weren’t for nothing. The pressure clearly took a toll on National City Police Chief Manny Rodriguez.

Last month, the Union-Tribune reported, Rodriguez announced his retirement.

This is part of our 2018 Voice of the Year list, profiling the people who kick-started San Diego’s biggest civic discussions over the past year.

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Jesse Marx

Jesse Marx is associate editor at Voice of San Diego. He writes about San Diego’s pot industry and North County politics, and he manages the op-ed section. Contact him by email or through Twitter.

More in News

Voice of the Year: Caravan Members

Voice of the Year: Bros on Scooters

Voice of the Year: Kristin Gaspar

What to Read Next
News

Morning Report: See Who Made Our Voice of the Year List

Voice of San Diego
News

Voice of the Year: Duncan Hunter

Jesse Marx
News

Voice of the Year: Carl DeMaio

Sara Libby
News

Voice of the Year: John Brady

Lisa Halverstadt

Stay up to Date

Subscribe to our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Trending Stories
Private School Says It's Happy to Have Teacher Who Lost Credential Over Abuse, Harassment Incidents
Mickey's House No Longer: Union Members Oust Kasparian in Landslide
‘What Else Are We Gonna Do?’: Sweetwater Grapples With an Unsustainable Financial Future
Border Report: 'Many People Are Using Haitians to Discriminate Against Hondurans'
Data Shows San Diego Officials Misled the Public on Potential Source of Lead in Water
This Marijuana Business Dispute Just Took a Weird, Dark Turn
How San Diego Is Pushing Back Against ‘Zero Tolerance’ at the Border
North County Report: Escondido Goes From MAGA to Mariachi
Police Arrested Montgomery High Students in Operation Disguised as Active Shooter Drill
‘What Else Are We Gonna Do?’: Sweetwater Grapples With an Unsustainable Financial Future
Yeah, Stone Brewing Probably Has a Good Case Against MillerCoors and Keystone
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
If You Hit Someone With a Car and Drive Away, You're Probably Not Getting Punished
She Was 17. He Was Her 46-Year-Old Teacher. Despite Warning Signs, He Stayed in the Classroom for Years

Support VOSD

Stand up for local journalism.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time

Help us raise $175K by Dec. 31

--%
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!

Stand up for local, independent journalism in San Diego.