News Help us raise $150K before year end!

Help us raise $150K by year end

Donate today and your gift will be matched.

--%

Donate Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
News

Voice of the Year: Enrique Morones

When national reporters sought a voice for immigrant advocates, time and again they turned to Enrique Morones, director of Border Angels.
Mario Koran
0
Border Angels founder Enrique Morones

Enrique Morones is the founder of Border Angels. / Photo by Kinsee Morlan

The centerpiece of President Donald Trump’s plan to make America great again – starting with construction of new border wall prototypes – began this year in San Diego, thrusting the region into the national spotlight.

And when national reporters sought a voice for immigrant advocates, time and again they turned to Enrique Morones, director of Border Angels, a nonprofit that advocates for immigrant rights.

Reporters regularly tailed Morones to Friendship Park on days when gates on the border fence swung open, allowing families to embrace for three minutes at a time. It’s part of the “Opening the Door for Hope,” a project now in its sixth year, which Morones worked with the San Diego Sector’s Border Patrol chief to make possible.

Visitors, journalists and camera crews hiked with Morones into the desert near Jacumba, where they left jugs of water for migrants journeying north from Mexico into the United States. Along the way, Morones educated visitors – many of them new to the border region – about how measures to secure the border over the past 20 years have pushed migrants further into the desert, where some met their death.  Morones brings visitors to an Imperial Valley graveyard to remember those who died alone while making the journey, only to be buried in unmarked graves.

It’s an attempt to show the toll border-security measures have already taken on human lives – and to also to show what’s at stake, both with respect to immigration policies, and the way we simply talk to one another.

Border security and tougher immigration policies may be driving the current administration, but over the past year, Morones has been a constant voice of resistance to that rhetoric. In doing so, he’s advocated for immigrant communities both locally and nationally and put a human face on the suffering that often results from efforts to secure the border.

And in spite of – or perhaps, because of – the Trump administration’s views toward immigration and border security, Morones and Border Angels attracted more volunteers than ever.

“While some people want to build walls, I want to open doors,” Morones said.

This is part of our Voice of the Year package, profiling the people who drove the biggest conversations in San Diego in 2017.

Get News Delivered Daily

Daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Saturday)

Show Comments (0)
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Mario Koran

Mario Koran is an investigative reporter focused on immigration, border and related criminal justice issues. Reach him directly at 619.325.0531, or by email at mario@vosd.org.

More in News

Voice of the Year: Michael McConnell

Voice of the Year: Ramla Sahid

Voice of the Year: Loxie Gant

What to Read Next
News

Morning Report: How City Rules Block Tiny Apartment Trend

Randy Dotinga
0 Comments
News

Morning Report: Meet the 2017 Voice of the Year

Randy Dotinga
0 Comments
News

The 2017 Voice of the Year Is ...

Voice of San Diego
0 Comments
News

Voice of the Year: Kevin Shenkman

Jesse Marx
0 Comments

Sign up

Daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Saturday)

Trending Stories
More Students Describe Unwanted Touching From La Jolla High Teacher
Some Homebuyers Back Out of Chula Vista Development Following Methane Discovery
Fresh Off Lost Chairmanship and Vacation Rental Debacle, Sherman Unloads
County Officials Set to Consider Allowing Nearly 6,000 New Homes in High Wildfire Risk Areas
Alvarez Flips, Torpedoes Council Decision on Vacation Rentals
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
More Students Describe Unwanted Touching From La Jolla High Teacher
Some Homebuyers Back Out of Chula Vista Development Following Methane Discovery
What it Took to Clear 17th Street
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored
San Diego Unified Sends Parents Who Can’t Pay for School Bus Rides to a Collections Agency
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Suicide Prevention Walk Organizers Tell Gun Control Advocates to Keep Away
More Students Describe Unwanted Touching From La Jolla High Teacher

Help Us Raise $150k By Year End

Donate today and your gift will be matched.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time

Year-End Goal: $150k

--%
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!