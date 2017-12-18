News Help us raise $150K before year end!

Help us raise $150K by year end

Donate today and your gift will be matched.

--%

Donate Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
News

Voice of the Year: Mickey Kasparian’s Accusers

They said “me too,” almost a full year before #MeToo was a thing.
Andrew Keatts
0

Sandy Naranjo, Isabel Vasquez and Anabel Arauz stand together at the Cesar Chavez Day of Service March in Barrio Logan. / Photo by Brent E. Beltrán

In the closing days of 2016, months before the #MeToo movement, a series of allegations rocked San Diego politics.

First, Sandy Naranja filed a lawsuit against Mickey Kasparian, head of the powerful San Diego-Imperial Counties Labor Council and the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 135, alleging wrongful termination and gender discrimination. It got more troubling: Another union worker, Isabel Vasquez, soon filed another lawsuit alleging a years-long, coercive sexual relationship with Kasparian that she engaged in out of fear of losing her job. This month, Melody Godinez, a county government employee and labor activist, filed a third lawsuit, alleging Kasparian groped her, propositioned her for group sex and once forcefully pinned her down in his office in an attempt to initiate sex. Three other employees told Voice of San Diego working under Kasparian was toxic, and that he ruled by fear and was especially controlling of women. Another worker, Anabel Arauz, said she was fired for supporting women who spoke out against Kasparian.

Kasparian has denied all of the allegations. He said none of the charges of inappropriate sexual behavior ever happened, and that he’s been nothing but a champion for working women. He told the Union-Tribune he intends to file defamation suits against some of his accusers.

But the allegations themselves set off a firestorm within San Diego’s political left. The national AFL-CIO installed an out-of-town leader to run the Labor Council, and Kasparian formed a splinter group called the San Diego Working Families Council. He has split with other powerful labor leaders from the San Diego Building and Construction Trades and the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers, who have risen in stature while he’s been increasingly marginalized. That feud has spilled into the county’s Democratic Party, too, with the party chair getting into a scathing exchange with IBEW leaders over protesters who oppose the party’s continued support for Kasparian.

There was a time when the Labor Council – a union of unions, basically – spoke as the unified voice of labor workers throughout the county. That’s over now.

It changed when accusers said “Me too,” long before #MeToo was a thing.

This is part of our Voice of the Year package, profiling the people who drove the biggest conversations in San Diego in 2017.

Get News Delivered Daily

Daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Saturday)

Show Comments (0)
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Andrew Keatts

Andrew Keatts is assistant editor and senior investigative reporter for Voice of San Diego. He can be reached directly at andrew.keatts@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0529.

More in News

Voice of the Year: Michael McConnell

Voice of the Year: Ramla Sahid

Voice of the Year: Loxie Gant

What to Read Next
News

Morning Report: How City Rules Block Tiny Apartment Trend

Randy Dotinga
0 Comments
News

Morning Report: Meet the 2017 Voice of the Year

Randy Dotinga
0 Comments
News

The 2017 Voice of the Year Is ...

Voice of San Diego
0 Comments
News

Voice of the Year: Kevin Shenkman

Jesse Marx
0 Comments

Sign up

Daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Saturday)

Trending Stories
More Students Describe Unwanted Touching From La Jolla High Teacher
Some Homebuyers Back Out of Chula Vista Development Following Methane Discovery
Fresh Off Lost Chairmanship and Vacation Rental Debacle, Sherman Unloads
County Officials Set to Consider Allowing Nearly 6,000 New Homes in High Wildfire Risk Areas
Alvarez Flips, Torpedoes Council Decision on Vacation Rentals
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
More Students Describe Unwanted Touching From La Jolla High Teacher
Some Homebuyers Back Out of Chula Vista Development Following Methane Discovery
What it Took to Clear 17th Street
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored
San Diego Unified Sends Parents Who Can’t Pay for School Bus Rides to a Collections Agency
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Suicide Prevention Walk Organizers Tell Gun Control Advocates to Keep Away
More Students Describe Unwanted Touching From La Jolla High Teacher

Help Us Raise $150k By Year End

Donate today and your gift will be matched.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time

Year-End Goal: $150k

--%
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!