News Help us raise $150K before year end!

Help us raise $150K by year end

Donate today and your gift will be matched.

--%

Donate Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
News

Voice of the Year: Serge Dedina

Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina has been arguing for years that governments on both sides of the border need to deal with sewage spills, but this year, a massive spill caught the nation and world’s eye and put Dedina on the map.

Ry Rivard
0

Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina walks along the beach. / Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

Voice of the YearAll the mayors in America say they love their cities, but Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina’s passion comes across instantly and never seems to wane. He wants to make sure people see his city, but he also knows sometimes it’s the victim of a long-running international problem: sewage spills from Mexico.

Dedina, a surfer and environmentalist, has been arguing for years that governments on both sides of the border need to deal with the spills, but this year, a massive spill in February caught the nation and world’s eye and put Dedina on the map. The spills kept happening, too, either through the Tijuana River or into coastal waters, because of rain, inadequate infrastructure or both.

Yet Dedina keeps going back into the water, even though eventually he got sick.

Dedina’s not alone in his fight, but he’s certainly at the front of the line. He announced his city would sue the federal government to try to get it to do its part to keep Imperial Beach safe from sewage. Imperial Beach’s worries also helped prompt federal legislation and a new state law meant to help.

Dedina is progressive, but sometimes his concerns get picked up by conservative websites, like Brietbart. The spills feed into xenophobia, though some concerns, like whether the Tijuana River was contributing to the hepatitis A outbreak, were unfounded.

But Dedina kept away from that and focused on trying to fix a problem that has gone unsolved for far too long.

This is part of our Voice of the Year package, profiling the people who drove the biggest conversations in San Diego in 2017.

Get News Delivered Daily

Daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Saturday)

Show Comments (0)
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Ry Rivard

Ry Rivard is a reporter for Voice of San Diego. He writes about water and power. You can reach him at ry.rivard@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.550.5665.

More in News

Voice of the Year: Michael McConnell

Voice of the Year: Ramla Sahid

Voice of the Year: Loxie Gant

What to Read Next
News

Morning Report: How City Rules Block Tiny Apartment Trend

Randy Dotinga
0 Comments
News

Morning Report: Meet the 2017 Voice of the Year

Randy Dotinga
0 Comments
News

The 2017 Voice of the Year Is ...

Voice of San Diego
0 Comments
News

Voice of the Year: Kevin Shenkman

Jesse Marx
0 Comments

Sign up

Daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Saturday)

Trending Stories
More Students Describe Unwanted Touching From La Jolla High Teacher
Some Homebuyers Back Out of Chula Vista Development Following Methane Discovery
Fresh Off Lost Chairmanship and Vacation Rental Debacle, Sherman Unloads
County Officials Set to Consider Allowing Nearly 6,000 New Homes in High Wildfire Risk Areas
Alvarez Flips, Torpedoes Council Decision on Vacation Rentals
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
More Students Describe Unwanted Touching From La Jolla High Teacher
Some Homebuyers Back Out of Chula Vista Development Following Methane Discovery
What it Took to Clear 17th Street
Women Say Complaints of Unwanted Touching by La Jolla Teacher Went Largely Ignored
San Diego Unified Sends Parents Who Can’t Pay for School Bus Rides to a Collections Agency
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Suicide Prevention Walk Organizers Tell Gun Control Advocates to Keep Away
More Students Describe Unwanted Touching From La Jolla High Teacher

Help Us Raise $150k By Year End

Donate today and your gift will be matched.
$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time

Year-End Goal: $150k

--%
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!