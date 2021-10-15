VOSD Podcast: Another City Real Estate Deal Doesn't Measure Up | Voice of San Diego

Four years ago, former mayor Kevin Faulconer signed a lease for the city to take over a warehouse in Kearny Mesa where crews could repair fire trucks.

No fire trucks have been repaired there ever.

And now, the city wants to spend $15 million to rebuild the facility it may never own. This, in part, is to make it so they can actually fit fire trucks in the facility.

Over the summer, the City Council gave approval to fund the facility’s renovations. And now, a city spokesman has confirmed that the city never conducted an analysis of the costs that would go into this whole endeavor.

On the podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña discuss all we know that’s gone wrong so far — and what the true cost may be for San Diego’s communities that are scraping for any funds to improve quality of life.

Redistricting Heats Up

One member of the commission that’s working to redraw the political boundaries in the city of San Diego has resigned. She was accused of improperly influencing the process.

A complaint filed with the city attorney’s office alleged that Mitz Lee pushed a community organization to support a certain map for Distict 6 that differed from what many community members in the area actually advocated for.

It’s an important discussion that determines whether UCSD should be included in the district, which could boost Asian American and Pacific Islander representation and increase their influence in local politics. This resignation leaves the district with no redistricting representative — and it comes just as this once-a-decade process is ramping up.

Be sure to catch our first episode of the San Diego 101 podcast if you haven’t yet. We’re dropping a new episode of our story-based news and civics series in your feed on Tuesday. Listen to episode one here. Share it with your normal friends.

