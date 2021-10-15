 VOSD Podcast: Another City Real Estate Deal Doesn't Measure Up | Voice of San Diego

News

News

VOSD Podcast: Another City Real Estate Deal Doesn't Measure Up

This week on the VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña recap redistricting drama that’s heating up after an abrupt resignation. Plus: The city’s latest real estate disaster.
Nate John
The city signed a long-term lease on a property located at 8050 Othello Ave. / Photo by Megan Wood

Four years ago, former mayor Kevin Faulconer signed a lease for the city to take over a warehouse in Kearny Mesa where crews could repair fire trucks.

No fire trucks have been repaired there ever.

And now, the city wants to spend $15 million to rebuild the facility it may never own. This, in part, is to make it so they can actually fit fire trucks in the facility.

Over the summer, the City Council gave approval to fund the facility’s renovations. And now, a city spokesman has confirmed that the city never conducted an analysis of the costs that would go into this whole endeavor.

On the podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña discuss all we know that’s gone wrong so far — and what the true cost may be for San Diego’s communities that are scraping for any funds to improve quality of life.

Redistricting Heats Up

One member of the commission that’s working to redraw the political boundaries in the city of San Diego has resigned. She was accused of improperly influencing the process.

A complaint filed with the city attorney’s office alleged that Mitz Lee pushed a community organization to support a certain map for Distict 6 that differed from what many community members in the area actually advocated for.

It’s an important discussion that determines whether UCSD should be included in the district, which could boost Asian American and Pacific Islander representation and increase their influence in local politics. This resignation leaves the district with no redistricting representative — and it comes just as this once-a-decade process is ramping up.

New Pod Coming at You!

Be sure to catch our first episode of the San Diego 101 podcast if you haven’t yet. We’re dropping a new episode of our story-based news and civics series in your feed on Tuesday. Listen to episode one here. Share it with your normal friends.

Listen Now

Spotify | Apple | RSS

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Tags:

Kearny Mesa Repair Facility Kevin Faulconer San Diego 101 Podcast san diego redistricting commission
What do you think?
Loading
Written By

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

More in News

Morning Report: Housing Commission Pressured to Explain Conditions at City Hotels

Housing Commission Under Pressure for Not Informing City of Deaths at Hotels

Wow, Trash Talk Picked Up, Huh?

What to Read Next
Government

Redistricting Commissioner Resigns Following Ethics Complaint 

Maya Srikrishnan
Morning Report

Morning Report: Another Bad City Real Estate Deal Gets Worse

Voice of San Diego
News

San Diego’s Other Bad Real Estate Deal Is Even Worse Than We Thought

Andrew Keatts
Morning Report

Morning Report: It's How Things Work Day

Voice of San Diego

Stay up to Date

Our daily roundup of San Diego’s most important stories (Monday-Friday)

Support Local Journalism Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up