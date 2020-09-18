 VOSD Podcast: Are Students People? - Voice of San Diego

News

News

VOSD Podcast: Are Students People?

This week on the VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby unpack arguments made by the county to carve out college students as COVID cases keep climbing.
Nate John
San Diego State University
San Diego State University / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

San Diego State University is not an island. That may seem obvious, but Gov. Gavin Newsom had to say so explicitly after county supervisors asked the state to exclude SDSU’s COVID cases from the county’s overall numbers. At the time of our podcast recording this week, San Diego was poised to head to the most restrictive purple tier, which would tighten rules for businesses.

This week on the VOSD podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby stewed over these arguments from the county and how one could slice up numbers to navigate the less-than-intuitive color scheme that determines what counties can and can’t do.

Schools!

A student at Lincoln High School enrolled in an AP calculus class for her senior year to help set her up to get into the college she planned for.

But the class was abruptly pulled and she was left with few options but a lot of questions. Like, how to fix the now-empty promise she made to colleges that she’d complete the rigorous AP course? (Kicker: The student was placed in a ceramics class instead.)

Across a few freeways to the north, Patrick Henry High had a tale of its own this week. Tensions boiled over after months of drama related to the school’s cheerleading team. Two coaches were fired this week for their handling of transitioning the team from a school sport to a “club” — which skirted the protective rules that go along with school sports since coronavirus.

Oceanside Might Consider Police Chief Candidates From Out of Town

Oceanside is rethinking the process for hiring a new police chief. Initially, city officials were going to limit their search to internal candidates; that would’ve skipped public forums and sped up the process.

But one organizer told VOSD’s Kayla Jimenez that whoever gets the job should really be able to address racial justice. In the podcast, Libby notes that there’s been a history of strife in the city between police and the communities they serve, even before this year’s countrywide reckoning with police violence.

Now, the Oceanside city manager says she’ll be relying on the community to guide her in the effort as they make broader recruitment efforts.

Listen Now

Apple | Google | Spotify

Show Comments
Loading
Written By

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

More in News

Morning Report: The Dreaded Purple Tier

Morning Report: San Diego Is Ignoring an Untapped Water Source

Morning Report: Oceanside Reboots Top Cop Search

What to Read Next
News

Morning Report: The School Sports Conundrum

Voice of San Diego
Education

School Sports Became ‘Clubs’ Amid the Pandemic – Now Two Coaches Are Out

Ashly McGlone
News

Morning Report: Lincoln Abruptly Canceled AP Class

Voice of San Diego
News

North County Report: Schools Are Reopening for Students Most in Need

Kayla Jimenez

Trending Stories
Morning Report: The Dreaded Purple Tier
The Learning Curve: San Diego Unified Is Terrified of Kids Opting Out
School Sports Became ‘Clubs’ Amid the Pandemic – Now Two Coaches Are Out
Pursuing Independent Water Sources, San Diego Ignores One Beneath Its Feet
Oceanside Is Rethinking Its Police Chief Hiring Process Following Community Concerns
The Learning Curve: San Diego Unified Is Terrified of Kids Opting Out
The County Is Rethinking a Major Coronavirus Trigger
City Is Halting Rent Payments on 101 Ash St.
Morning Report: The Dreaded Purple Tier
Morning Report: Explosive Account in Jail Death Case
This Week Is ‘Crucial’ for San Diego's Virus Fight, Scientist Warns
Here's the Deal With Going Outdoors in Coronavirusland
Border Report: No Current Plans to Close the Border Over Coronavirus
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
San Diego’s Curve Begins to Flatten, But End of Social Distancing Likely Weeks Away
Don't have an account? Sign Up