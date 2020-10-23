VOSD Podcast: Changes Ahead for Schools and the Board of Supes - Voice of San Diego

San Diego Unified School district announced that it will announce the next phases of reopening next week.

The district recently began phase one of its reopening plan, which includes some in-person services for students with special needs who’ve fallen behind.

Phase two, as currently set by San Diego Unified, puts kids of all grades back into classroom, but not full time.

In the podcast, Lewis, along with cohosts Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts, reviewed some of the ways phase one has opened up new inequity concerns.

Another inequity was illuminated in a VOSD report this week: As California has cracked down on sports competitions, families are now spending a lot of time and money schlepping their young athletes to Arizona for games, an arrangement that’s easier on families that have the funds and time for long-distance trips and hotel rooms.

The Board of Supes Is Gonna Look Much Different

No matter who wins in South Bay’s District 1 and East County’s District 2, the County Board of Supervisors is set to have one new Republican and one new Democrat. And whoever takes District 3 — either Supervisor Kristin Gaspar or challenger Terra Lawson-Remer — will determine which party controls the board.

But beyond the party control, Lewis, Keatts and Libby note that the board is in for some radical changes as bigger personalities are lining up to take the seats, each with different backgrounds and priorities.

One example, Keatts notes, is the position of board chair. Right now the job rotates in turn between the supervisors. Following the installment of the new board, regardless of party alignment, that may stop.

