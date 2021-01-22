VOSD Podcast: Cindy Marten Gets a Big Promotion

The news came down this week that San Diego Unified Superintendent Cindy Marten was tapped to be the deputy education secretary for the Biden administration.

This marks another major recent change for San Diego leadership. While Marten still has to make it through a confirmation hearing in the U.S. Senate, there have been some noteworthy local rebukes of the whole thing.

The local branch of the NAACP, for example, formally called on the Biden administration to reconsider their pick.

On the show this week, VOSD hosts Scott Lewis and Sara Libby review what’s happening in this moment as a local leader gets bumped up to a national job. Lewis and Libby dove deep into Marten’s tenure, including how she got the job — and how her predecessor may be set up to take a similarly unconventional path to lead the district.

Hey, Remember COVID?

New year, new administration, same pandemic.

Lewis and Libby discussed on the show some of the latest confusion around vaccines for San Diego and the state — both of which are lagging on their goals to dole out shots.

For those who’ve ever tested positive for COVID, the cops have your data. VOSD reporter Jesse Marx found that the county began distributing home addresses of residents who had the virus to dispatch centers across the region early in the pandemic.

And while shots and tests are being (mis)managed across the county, a high concentration of restaurants in Carlsbad are openly defying public health orders and staying open to diners. Many are calling it “peaceful protest.”

Listen Now

Apple | Google | Spotify