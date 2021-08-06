 VOSD Podcast: COVID Cases — and Mandates — Are Climbing

VOSD Podcast: COVID Cases — and Mandates — Are Climbing
Nate John
Residents walk along Carlsbad Boulevard near Tamarack Beach. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

Not long ago, we were all obsessing over the state-mandated tier system. Remember? When more COVID cases popped up — or if things were looking better — the county would move to a new tier with new rules.

If we were still in the days of tiers, San Diego would be in the most restrictive purple tier, which mainly allowed only outdoor activities. Oh, how far we’ve come. And also kind of not.

The current crop of cases, according to county data, is overwhelmingly attributed to unvaccinated residents.

This week on the VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby discuss the city of San Diego’s mandate that all employees get vaccinated — with no testing alternative.

The crew also discussed a state appellate court ruling that San Diego County officials can keep COVID-19 outbreak data secret. VOSD, along with other local news outlets, have been fighting to get these figures from the county that say where and when outbreaks occurred. The county refused, arguing that the information could hurt businesses. The ruling is troubling in that it could make it easier for any government agency to keep information from the public.

Housing Commission Cliff’s Notes

On Tuesday, City Attorney Mara Elliott announced a lawsuit against Jim Neil, the real estate broker who allegedly broke state anti-corruption laws by investing in a company that owned a hotel he helped the San Diego Housing Commission purchase.

This suit is coming as the city is exploring ways to change the Housing Commission, which even for those well-established in local government is pretty confusing.

On the show, Keatts breaks down the latest updates, details of the lawsuit by the city attorney and how the Commission and San Diego City Council work together (or don’t).

Mo’ Money, Mo’ Monkey Bars

Last week, a poll went out asking San Diego residents if they would support a tax for libraries and parks.

This apparently came from a few local groups mustering energy to see if a November 2022 ballot measure is appealing to voters. It would put tax dollars toward these public institutions that often get cut when budgets get squeezed.

There’s even support from the largest union of city workers, the municipal employees’ association. So what are the chances? Lewis, Keatts and Libby discuss.

