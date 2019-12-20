 VOSD Podcast: The Dem Development Divide
VOSD Podcast: The Dem Development Divide

This week on the VOSD podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby break down the latest land development endorsement by the Democratic party — and what that could mean for competing land use ballot measures in 2020. Plus, Keatts’ latest story about mayoral candidates Barbara Bry and Todd Gloria examines how their actual voting history differs from their campaign narratives.

Nate John
Photo courtesy of Studio E Architectsect

There was an interesting development in land-use politics this week: The Democratic Party seems to have endorsed the kind of rural development sometimes called “sprawl” but it also … didn’t?

VOSD reporter Kayla Jimenez this week broke down the differences between two measures set for 2020 that could determine how San Diego will approach growth and land use moving forward.

Hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby dug into the details of these measures in the podcast — what they promise to do and their potential to change San Diego’s housing availability as well as the ruptures they’re creating within the Democratic Party.

Speaking of Democrats and Housing …

Keatts did a profile this week the two top mayoral candidates — City Councilwoman Barbara Bry and Assemblyman Todd Gloria — and their housing policies.

Our hosts walked through the existing narratives from their campaigns, which often frame Gloria as a YIMBY (Yes in My Backyard) and Bry as a NIMBY (No in My Backyard). In other words: pro- and anti-development.

But as Keatts found as he “followed the money,” each candidate’s voting record (and sometimes who they are aligned with) don’t really support those narratives.

Voice of the Year

This is an annual tradition to highlight the people who played a major role in shaping San Diego’s civic discussions. It is not an honor, endorsement, applause or attaboy. Just so that’s clear.

You can find the full list of noteworthy newsmakers here.

In the podcast, Lewis, Keatts and Libby highlight a few of those people and the discussions they led.

Listen Now

• Listen on Apple
• Listen on Google
• Listen on Spotify

Development Housing san diego democrats Voice of San Diego Podcast voice of the year
Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

