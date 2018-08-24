VOSD Podcast: Duncan Hunter's Very Bad Week

Stay up to Date
It’s been a rough week for Rep. Duncan Hunter.
Hunter and his wife are free on bond after they were arraigned on charges related to accusations they misused more than $250,000 in campaign funds. The 47-page indictment went into excruciating detail on Hunter’s finances, including spending thousands of dollars on lavish vacations, NFL tickets and shopping. In response, the congressmen accused the Justice Department of being politically motivated against him and President Donald Trump, who is also currently under investigation.
Meanwhile, national news outlets have been shining a spotlight on Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, who is running against Hunter for California’s 50th District congressional seat. But even though the recent developments certainly don’t help Hunter’s race, it is still hard say how things will turn out.
In this week’s podcast, Sara Libby and Andrew Keatts discuss Hunter’s chaotic week and explain how the indictment impacts his re-election campaign.
“It does seem like there has been a relative lack of context around just how conservative this district is,” said Keatts. “And that even following this indictment, this is not close to a toss-up seat.”
Our hero this week goes out to Padres Twitter, a group fans of the San Diego’s baseball team, who demanded that the team stop welcoming former players who’ve been found guilty of domestic violence to Padres events. The team agreed as a result of the fans’ efforts.
State Sen. Joel Anderson, who represents the Alpine area, gets goatted this week. Anderson is facing a Senate committee investigation after a female lobbyist accused him of threatening to “bitch slap” her. The state senator didn’t deny the incident, but in an apology statement called the whole thing a “misunderstanding.”
