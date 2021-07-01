 VOSD Podcast: Everything We Know About 101 Ash St.

News

News

VOSD Podcast: Everything We Know About 101 Ash St.
Scott Lewis
The 101 Ash St. building / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

In January, VOSD’s Lisa Halverstadt wrote a long piece on the role Jason Hughes, a commercial real estate broker, had in the mess the city has faced related to 101 Ash St., the building it was never able to move employees into.

Hughes had been an unpaid volunteer advising mayors going back to Bob Filner and helping the city renegotiate leases. But he also helped the city lease two large towers, 101 Ash St. and Civic Center Plaza.

This week, we learned Hughes had, at some point, stopped being a volunteer and had instead gotten one of the most lucrative commercial real estate gigs in the city: representing the city itself. He revealed it himself. The company that bought the two buildings so that the city could lease them from it paid him $9.4 million.

He revealed it because the city attorney was about to make public the results of its subpoenas and new lawsuits meant to unravel the two deals based on the theory that Hughes had violated state conflict-of-interest laws and thus the lease-to-own arrangements were void.

It’s all very complex. We have two important pieces on it: Why what then-Mayor Kevin Faulconer knew matters and how we wouldn’t know any of this without asbestos.

But also, we now have this podcast. In it, we go through the history and explain why all this matters.

Listen Now

Apple | Google | Spotify

Tags:

101 Ash St. jason hughes Kevin Faulconer
Show Comments
Loading
Written By

Scott Lewis

Scott Lewis oversees Voice of San Diego’s operations, website and daily functions as Editor in Chief. He also writes about local politics, where he frequently breaks news and goes back and forth with local political figures. Contact Scott at scott.lewis@voiceofsandiego.org or 619.325.0527, and follow him on Twitter at @vosdscott.

More in News

Appraisals Undermine Housing Commission’s Defense of Hotel Purchases

Morning Report: 101 Ash Revelations Day

Morning Report: Big Questions Hang Over D6 Race

What to Read Next
Government

How Asbestos Revealed Where the Money Went on a Bad Building Deal

Scott Lewis
Government

What Faulconer Knew Is Now the $9M Question

Lisa Halverstadt
Government

Subpoenas Seek Records From Key Players in 101 Ash St. Deal

Lisa Halverstadt
Politics

‘It’s a Promote-Carl Organization’: The Rise of Reform California

Andrew Keatts

Support Local Journalism Now

$
Select One
  • Monthly
  • Yearly
  • One Time
Don't have an account? Sign Up