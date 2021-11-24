 VOSD Podcast: Friendsgiving | Voice of San Diego

VOSD Podcast: Friendsgiving
Nate John
public restroom in Mission Bay
A public restroom in Mission Bay on Nov. 1, 2021. / Photo by Adriana Heldiz

This week on the VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña are joined by local reporters Alain Stephens and Cristina Kim to talk about happy holiday things like bathrooms, racist deeds and guns. Happy Thanksgiving!

Our team of journalists reviewed a recent VOSD story about the deficiency of public restrooms in San Diego — and the mayor’s take that we don’t actually have a deficiency of public restrooms in San Diego.

This comes as a new disease is spreading among the city’s homelessness population that is caused by exposure to human feces.

Kim, a KPBS reporter, laid out the facts of her recent series that showed how explicit housing deeds were in San Diego that barred certain races of people from neighborhoods; some of these deeds are still around today.

And Stephens, from gun violence news outlet The Trace, explained ghost guns — and shared recent reporting he’s done on Black militias in the U.S.

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

