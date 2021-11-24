VOSD Podcast: Friendsgiving | Voice of San Diego

This week on the VOSD Podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Andrea Lopez-Villafaña are joined by local reporters Alain Stephens and Cristina Kim to talk about happy holiday things like bathrooms, racist deeds and guns. Happy Thanksgiving!

Our team of journalists reviewed a recent VOSD story about the deficiency of public restrooms in San Diego — and the mayor’s take that we don’t actually have a deficiency of public restrooms in San Diego.

This comes as a new disease is spreading among the city’s homelessness population that is caused by exposure to human feces.

Kim, a KPBS reporter, laid out the facts of her recent series that showed how explicit housing deeds were in San Diego that barred certain races of people from neighborhoods; some of these deeds are still around today.

And Stephens, from gun violence news outlet The Trace, explained ghost guns — and shared recent reporting he’s done on Black militias in the U.S.

