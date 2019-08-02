 VOSD Podcast: Georgette Gómez on Housing, Transit and the Mayor - Voice of San Diego
UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News UNVEILING THE UNSEEN

News

VOSD Podcast: Georgette Gómez on Housing, Transit and the Mayor

This week on the podcast, hosts Scott Lewis and Sara Libby discuss a symbolic dissenting vote at the San Diego Unified board. Reporter Ry Rivard unveils the latest in negotiations between the city of San Diego and SDSU. And an interview with City Council President Georgette Gómez.
Nate John
Councilwoman Georgette Gómez / Photo by Megan Wood

Tuesday night, the San Diego Unified School Board voted to extend Superintendent Cindy Marten’s contract through 2023.

But in an unusual rebuke of Marten, school board president Sharon Whitehurst-Payne voted against the extension. The reason was Lincoln High School.

Whitehurst-Payne, who represents the subdistrict that includes Lincoln, made clear she doesn’t believe Marten has done enough for the school.

“Getting Lincoln High School right has to be the district’s No. 1 priority, not with all the stops and starts,” Whitehurst-Payne said. “We have not put together a comprehensive, coordinated picture for Lincoln High School because those students are indicative of other kids in the district who are not achieving.”

On the podcast, hosts Scott Lewis and Sara Libby talk about how Lincoln has been perhaps the most difficult puzzle of Marten’s tenure.

This Land Is Your Land

Last year, voters directed the city of San Diego to sell 132 acres of land to San Diego State University. That was so the school could expand the campus, build homes — and a new stadium, of course.

The university’s main deadline is to break ground on the land by early next year. But behind closed doors, there’s tension, as VOSD’s Ry Rivard reported this week.

Officials there say things are still on track for the main deadline. But one of the university’s first deadlines – having a tentative deal in place this summer – will almost certainly be missed, if it hasn’t been already.

Rivard joined the podcast to talk about where the deal stands.

Gómez’s Housing Plans

This week, the San Diego City Council approved an update to the city’s inclusionary housing policy — one Council President Georgette Gómez has been pushing for and working on for some time.

The policy forces developers to pay for or build more low-income housing as part of their projects.

Here’s how VOSD’s Andrew Keatts and Lisa Halverstadt described the plan:

Gómez’s proposal would increase the fee developers can pay to avoid building low-income units as part of their projects, from the current $12 per square foot to $22, over the course of three years. Developers could otherwise choose to reserve 10 percent of the units in their project to people making under 50 percent of San Diego’s median income, or about $53,000, under Gómez’s proposal, rather than the city’s existing requirement that the units be reserved for people making up to 65 percent of the median income.

The negotiations slogged on, and in this week’s podcast, Gómez said she compromised and was transparent throughout the process until it was “enough.”

The policy passed with five votes, missing a potential sixth from Gómez’s ally, Councilwoman Vivian Moreno. Because of that vote, Mayor Kevin Faulconer could potentially veto the plan.

Gómez said she’s not sure if she’d want to concede changes.

“I worked significantly to get to something that I just felt that it was good. And this is a good policy. If the mayor is to veto it, then that’s a different conversation that we will have.”

The interview with Gómez starts at 22 minutes in the podcast. You can also watch the full interview here.

Listen Now

• Listen on Apple
• Listen on Google
• Listen on Spotify

Tags:

Georgette Gomez SDSU West
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Nate John

Nate John is the digital manager at Voice of San Diego. He oversees Voice’s website, newsletters and podcasts. You can reach him at nate.john@voiceofsandiego.org or 619-550-5672.

More in News

Morning Report: Conflicted Business Dealings at Charter School Chain

'There's No Hope Here': Reflections From Honduras

San Diego Explained: An Earthquake Could Impact San Diego's Water Supply

What to Read Next
Government

Builders Panic as Council Prez Pushes Forward With Affordable Housing Changes

Andrew Keatts and Lisa Halverstadt
Government

Gómez: There Is No MTS-SANDAG Split

Andrew Keatts
Government

Gómez Tones Down Changes to Inclusionary Housing Policy

Lisa Halverstadt
Opinion

Give the Public a Voice in Mission Valley Stadium Site Negotiations

Cary Lowe

Trending Stories
San Ysidro Teacher Who Racked Up Complaints Was Transferred Six Times
Everything We Know About the Status of the SDSU Mission Valley Deal
Builders Panic as Council Prez Pushes Forward With Affordable Housing Changes
Morning Report: Problem Teacher Was Transferred Six Times
Morning Report: How the Stadium Deal Is Shaping Up
San Ysidro Teacher Who Racked Up Complaints Was Transferred Six Times
ICE Officer Moved Victim, Misled Supervisors After Hitting Teenager
San Diego's Quake Risk Puts Us in the 'Worst of Both Worlds'
A Brief History of Lorena Gonzalez’s Blood Feud With Rob Schneider
SANDAG Fires Three Top Staffers
One Doctor Is Responsible for a Third of All Medical Vaccine Exemptions in San Diego
Trump: San Diego Mayor Thanked Me for the Wall. Mayor: I Did Not.
A Reader's Guide to the Local Ballot Measures
The Ultimate San Diego Election Guide
When Police Can — and Can't — Pull You Over
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!