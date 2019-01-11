Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Land Use

VOSD Podcast: Gloria Wants to Be Mayor and the Mayor Wants to Do a Big Thing

Styrofoam is out. Todd Gloria is in. And regional leaders are eyeing an Old Town property for big transit plans. 
Nate John

The SPAWAR property / Photo by Vito Di Stefano

Assemblyman Todd Gloria made it official Wednesday with a video that highlights his upbringing and a website that includes this infinitely tweakable campaign slogan: “I’m running for mayor.” He joins Councilwoman Barbara Bry as official Democratic candidates in the race.

This week, hosts Scott Lewis and Andrew Keatts watched the announcement videos and stacked up the candidates’ narratives and goals. And we wait expectantly for more videos from folks who attended our “Definitely Not a 2020 San Diego Mayoral Debate” in late 2018.

Also, we unpacked the Styrofoam ban, passed by the San Diego City Council Tuesday.

While the ban was approved 6-3 on party lines, Councilwomen Monica Montgomery and Vivian Moreno raised concerns that businesses could close because of the ban. Plastic foam, often called Styrofoam, is cheap. So switching away from it could drive up costs for small businesses.

Finally, San Diego has settled on its plan to bring transit to the airport. In the second half of the episode, Lewis and Keatts dug in to the big plan for a big chunk of land currently occupied by SPAWAR, the huge building off Interstate 5 occupied by the U.S. Navy. Could “San Diego Grand Central” become a reality?

Voice now has a podcast texting club for listeners. To join, text the word “podcast” to 619-202-9051. We’ll send you links to new episodes weekly and solicit questions and ideas for future podcasts.

podcast San Diego podcasts VOSD Podcast
Written By

Nate John

Nate John

