Building a better region together, one story at a time

News Building a better region together, one story at a time

News

VOSD Podcast: Going Deep on Pure Water

Voice of San Diego’s Ry Rivard joins the pod this week to talk about why the city can’t say how the $3 billion Pure Water project will affect your water bill.

Adriana Heldiz

A rendering of the Pure Water plant / Image courtesy of the city of San Diego

For more than a decade, San Diego has been talking about recycling water. Wastewater would be filtered to drinking water standards and eventually provide the city about a third of its water needs.

In November, the City Council approved the first, $1.4 billion phase of the project, but the city can’t and won’t say how much that will affect customer’s bills.

Voice of San Diego’s Ry Rivard joins the pod this week to talk about why the city is saying “there is no simple calculation” it could perform to see how much ratepayer’s will have to foot the bill. That discussion starts at minute 29.

Also on the show, the crew breaks down the Metropolitan Transit System’s potential 2020 ballot measure that aims to break San Diego’s reliance on cars, both to cut carbon emissions and to alleviate a housing shortage through dense, transit-focused development. VOSD obtained a revenue forecast the agency commissioned, which found a measure could bring in roughly $13 billion over 40 years, which local transit leaders have greeted as a substantial figure for improving the region’s modest transit system. And this week, the agency is running its first poll to figure out how popular a transit tax could be, and which projects are most popular.

Plus, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez announced she’s running for secretary of state in 2022 (yes, three years from now). This may be news to everyone else, but not us. VOSD’s Sara Libby asked Gonzalez about it in a live podcast last year. Plus: County Supervisor Dianne Jacob announced in her State of the County address that she wants the board to move forward on community choice energy for county residents as an alternative to SDG&E.

One last thing: The People’s Reporter is back — and we need your help to determine which question we’ll report on next. Take the quick poll (and submit your own question) at voiceofsandiego.org/peoplesreporter.

Stream it
Download it
Subscribe to the VOSD Podcast on Apple
Get the RSS feed
Sign up for VOSD Podcast Network email alerts
Listen to past episodes
Join the Voice of San Diego Podcast Facebook group

Tags:

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher metropolitan transit system Pure Water Pure Water San Diego
Show Comments
Loading

We’re striving for the best possible discussion and may delete comments using our editorial judgment. All comments containing links will be reviewed by VOSD staff before they are published.
Read our full comment policy.
For longer comments, consider submitting an op-ed to Voice of San Diego.
Read the guidelines here.

We have recently updated our commenting system. If you are unable to submit a comment, please clear the cache and cookies in your browser, or use a private browsing window. Click here for detailed instructions.

Voice of San Diego’s Comment Policy

  • We expect all commenters to be constructive and civil.
  • The best comments come from people who use their real names, but anonymous comments are allowed.
  • If your comment includes profanity, looks like spam, personally attacks someone else or is otherwise deemed offensive, we reserve the right to delete it.
  • Sometimes we might edit out profanity instead of deleting an entire comment.
  • We reserve the right to delete comments at any time without explanation.
  • If you use a handle similar to “Voice of San Diego,” we may ask you to change it or disable your commenter account until you do.
  • This comment policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have any questions about this policy please email info@voiceofsandiego.org. If you have a longer, more thoughtful comment, consider submitting a commentary.
Written By

Adriana Heldiz

Adriana Heldiz is Voice of San Diego’s assistant digital manager. She makes videos and helps manage the organization’s online presence. Adriana can be reached at adriana.heldiz@voiceofsandiego.org.

More in News

Downtown Is Still Far From the Live-Work Hub Urbanists Envision

Morning Report: How Tech Has Enabled Teacher Misconduct

Morning Report: MTS Ballot Measure Is Moving Forward

What to Read Next
Government

City Won’t Say How $3B Pure Water Project Will Affect Customers’ Bills

Ry Rivard
Government

City’s Dispute With SDG&E Could Add $48M to the Cost of Pure Water Project

Ry Rivard
Government

MTS’s Old Board Is Rushing to Adopt a New Fare Payment System

Andrew Keatts
Government

The Water Department’s Latest Problem: Its Own Employees (and Lack Thereof)

Ry Rivard

Sign up

Get notified when we publish new episodes of VOSD network podcasts

Listen

Subscribe

Voice of San Diego Podcast

Latest (Feb 8) — VOSD Podcast: Going Deep on Pure Water

Subscribe Now
About this podcast
Subscribe

Good Schools For All

Latest (Sep 12) — Good Schools for All: A Back-to-School Crash Course

Subscribe Now
About this podcast
Don't have an account? Sign Up

VOSD members get access to exclusive content. If you are a member, log in to view this post. If you’re not a member, join today!