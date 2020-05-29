 VOSD Podcast: Happy SDSU Deal Day - Voice of San Diego

This week on the VOSD podcast, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby previewed the deal between SDSU and the city for Mission Valley’s stadium land. Plus: How an Encinitas homeless solution actually worked.
Nate John
Rendering of the SDSU innovation district near a new stadium envisioned for Mission Valley / Image courtesy SDSU

It could have been the biggest San Diego story this year, if not for that pesky virus.

In the podcast this week, hosts Scott Lewis, Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby rehashed some of the biggest moments leading up to Friday, when the San Diego City Council approved the full purchase and sale agreement that transfers the Mission Valley Stadium land to San Diego State University.

(Note: The podcast is recorded on Thursdays, the day before the City Council made its decision.)

This land transfer is years in the making — even before SDSU was set to buy it from the city — as there’s been talk about transforming the Mission Valley stadium site in all kinds of ways. (Remember when a professional football team played there? Us either.)

The decision follows a marathon session negotiation that happened this week between the city, the city attorney who raised a heap of issues about the agreement last week, SDSU and its attorneys.

Millions of dollars seem ready to be spent to move earth in Mission Valley and move San Diego’s city budget in a healthier direction. That money should be a huge boost to the city as it looks ahead to an uncertain fiscal year.

A Lotta Lot Talk

Encinitas has been grappling for months over a parking lot. It’s a lot now managed by Jewish Family Services and the city to provide a place for homeless people to stay in their cars, called a safe parking program.

Encinitas residents fought the city when it came to opening the lot, citing fear that the lot will attract crime.

After a months-long trial period, law enforcement said those fears were unfounded. Instead, a Sheriff’s deputy said locals were the biggest problem.

“There are individuals that have trespassed on the property. There are individuals who for some reason I feel are trying to antagonize the group there and so that’s where we’ve had the issues; it’s not with the people who are using the service,” the deputy said.

The program has been extended for another year.

Want a Moment of Zen?

News isn’t getting any lighter right now. But San Diego was highlighted this week for something good. The local Voices of Our City Choir was featured in a new episode of “America’s Got Talent.” It’s just lovely and definitely worth a watch.

