VOSD Podcast: Happy V-Day (Vaccines and Vacation Rentals, That Is)

This week, newly elected County Supervisor Joel Anderson made the case that police should get COVID-19 vaccines now. In a letter to the Board of Supervisors, he argued that cops are essentially frontline workers who belong in the current batch of people eligible for vaccines.

It went to a vote and failed on party lines. Anderson and fellow Republican Supervisor Jim Desmond were in favor, with the three Democrats opposed.

On the podcast, hosts Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby try to ascertain why a relatively small group of people — the cops — would have any major impact on the county’s vaccine inventory. This vaccination gap was made clear as it was reported this week that some vaccinators aren’t distributing the shots quickly enough.

The Campbell Recall

The recall campaign against San Diego City Council President Jen Campbell is upon us. And because San Diego is the way it is, vacation rentals are involved.

For years now, city leaders have been wrestling — or talking about wrestling — with vacation rentals. A small collection of residents think it’s a really, really big deal.

Council President Jen Campbell’s effort to regulate vacation rentals has one fatal flaw, in vacation rental opponents’ minds: It wouldn’t wholesale ban them.

And that’s what’s fueling the recall, along with her backing of a measure to end the coastal height limit in the Midway neighborhood.

Another douse of fuel on the fire was the Council president vote, which happened in December after the new City Council was sworn in. That vote seemed to galvanize an entirely different swath of the city that cares about racial justice and equity, diverse representation in local leadership and things that are not beach house parties. Political movements contain multitudes.

Now, recall movement leaders must gather a lot of signatures in a relatively short amount of time. The next big test will be whether the movement has enough moneyed supporters to chip in to hire paid signature gatherers.

